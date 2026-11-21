We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether your computer is running out of storage space, you want to store large files in an easily accessible location, or you are trying to move them between computers, an external drive is a great storage solution. It's also useful when you want to use the highly recommended 3-2-1 rule of data backups. In a nutshell, the rule states that you need three copies of your data backed up in at least two different storage media. The aim is to eliminate a single point of failure. One of the copies needs to be kept offsite, and an external drive is one of the best ways to make this work. Plus, it's extremely portable, easy to use since it's plug-and-play, and can be found in various storage capacities (up to 30TB).

Getting an external drive sounds like a no-brainer, but there are some drawbacks worth considering. Cost is one because it's gone up over the years. Then there are all these things that can happen should you lose one, whether you forget it somewhere, it's stolen, or, in the case of hard disk drives, dropped. Your data could be lost or compromised, especially if it's sensitive. Also, if you experience connectivity issues, it can even lead to data corruption. Knowing the cons of external drives can help you understand how to overcome them. Sometimes, this requires pairing them with a relatively inexpensive accessory.