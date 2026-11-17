There is a lot to consider when putting together a home theater system. You have to figure out where to position both the speakers themselves and the furniture to get the right acoustics, which gets increasingly difficult the more speakers you have — such as in a surround sound system; you'll have to wire them up and manage/hide the cables; you likely want to set up a receiver, which is a pretty daunting bit of hardware to tackle on its own if you've never touched one before. The list goes on.

Conventional speaker setups are usually quite involved projects that could easily take a whole weekend to finish. Trust me, I know from experience. Soundbars, on the other hand, are the complete opposite. To oversimplify a bit, you basically just set them down in front of your TV/monitors, plug them in, and they work. Soundbars do need to be positioned correctly for optimal sound, that is true, and in some cases may require a wall mount; some of them include a separate subwoofer that requires additional setup. But even the most complex aspects of soundbar setup (like calibration) can often be done automatically. On the whole, if the competition is about how easy the whole process is, soundbars win.

Some soundbars are easier still. To give a concrete example, take this Creative desktop soundbar. It's literally one USB-C cable to power it and transmit audio, and when I set it up, it worked as soon as it was powered on. So if you want better audio than your TV or monitors produce by default — soundbars can sound excellent — but you don't want the hassle, they're a great choice.