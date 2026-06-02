What Is The 83% Rule For Speakers?

Audio enthusiasts, many of whom self-identify as audiophiles, are constantly in pursuit of perfection. Oftentimes, that starts with chasing the best gear. But after learning the basics of Hi-Fi, getting the best equipment is only half the battle. Setting that equipment up is just as critical and can make all the difference to the listening experience.

One of the most finicky aspects of a setup is knowing where to place your speakers. The goal for a two-speaker stereo setup is to find the so-called sweet spot — that is, the best distance from the listening position to the speakers, and the best angle for the speakers relative to one's ears. When placed correctly, a pair of loudspeakers should provide great stereo imaging. When done well, this can offer a wide, focused sound. But finding the sweet spot is a Goldilocks affair. Place the speakers too far apart, or get the listening position wrong, and frequencies may sound unbalanced with a collapsed stereo field, making the music sound flat.

One audio expert claims to have found the golden ratio for speaker placement, and it's become known as the 83% rule. This rule of thumb dictates that the distance between the two tweeters of one's speakers — the portion which outputs higher frequency sounds — should equal 0.83 when divided by the distance to the listener's ear. Here's what you need to know, and what else you may need to do beforehand to make this formula work for your personal Hi-Fi setup.