5 Of The Worst Places To Put A Subwoofer, And Why

Getting the best subwoofer can make or break the home theater setup that you are trying to make. But the thing is, even if you have the best subwoofer and speaker system, it may not sound great if it's placed in the wrong spot. You will not want to hear a flat or boomy sound from your pricey subwoofer. Bass is a bit tricky because, unlike treble and mids, low frequencies tend to interact heavily with a room's walls, corners, and furniture. This is why placement matters, because two similar subwoofers may sound completely different in two different spots.

If you understand how a subwoofer works, you would know that it shouldn't be placed wherever there's free floor space and calling it done. The drivers inside it move a lot of air, which has to interact with the room before it reaches your ears. And if you're planning on getting more than one subwoofer to smooth out the bass, then knowing how to connect multiple subwoofers is even more important, since bad placement multiplies the problem rather than fixing it.

So, before you start cursing your subwoofer for bad bass quality, you should understand the spots you should never place it in. Spoiler alert: The corner of your room is one of the worst. Here are some other areas you should avoid when positioning your subwoofer.