DIY Subwoofer Enclosure: Everything You'll Need To Build Your Own

Most people attempt to build a DIY subwoofer enclosure for one of two reasons. They're either looking for a custom design at an affordable price, or they're trying to get a subwoofer in their car while taking up the least amount of usable space. Before committing to the DIY subwoofer enclosure project, be forewarned that you will need some inexpensive woodworking tools to produce a finished product that you can be proud of. However, if you have, or have access to, a more complete woodworking shop equipped with a table saw, a large workbench, and other accessories you'll need to stay safe, you should use every tool at your disposal.

Once you're sure you have the tools, and DIY skills, to complete the project, you'll need to select a subwoofer that'll deliver the performance you want, while fitting in the space you have available. There are few limitations if you're building an enclosure to house the subwoofer used by your garage band. However, if you're looking to install a 10-inch sub under the passenger seat of your sub-compact sedan, there are some concerns you'll need to consider.