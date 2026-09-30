9 Of The Best Sound Systems For Your Home Theater Setup

One way to set up an all-encompassing home theater system is to use the Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 speakers as your front left and right channels, with the HTM6 S3 serving as your center channel for enhanced dialogue clarity. For surround sound speakers, two 607 S3 speakers should do the trick. Finally, the ASW610 600 will work as a subwoofer, forming a robust sound system that will bring the energy and dynamism you want in your home theater setup.

As the two main speakers, the 606 S3 will do a lot of the heavy lifting. The titanium dome tweeters and the Continuum woofers work in tandem to emit a soundstage that a number of reviews found extremely transparent, with Aphrodite Sound finding it almost excessively so. The 607 S3 is like a little brother in comparison. Both these speakers have pleasantly designed, minimalist cabinets.

By combining their capabilities with the HTM6 S3 and the ASW610 600, the overall package is a very competent one. The dynamism and richness of the audio will immerse you in no time, which impressed multiple reviewers. Just don't expect this to be a particularly pocket-friendly sound system to set up — a pair of 606 S3 speakers cost $1,200, both the 607 S3 speakers and the ASW610 600 subwoofer will set you back $1,000 each, and the HTM6 S3 center channel completes the setup for $900.