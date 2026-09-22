11 Of The Best Projectors You Can Buy For Your Home Theater

An ultra-short throw projector that usually retails for $4,499 but is currently on sale — costing $3,784 at the time of writing — the Awol Vision Aetherion Max is another premium projector you can consider. In many ways, it's similar to the VisionMaster Max — and no, we're not just saying this based on the price alone. A 4K image output that's enabled by TI's XPR fast-switch pixel-shifting technology? Check. Triple laser tech to unlock a wide color gamut? Check. An anti-RBE mode that increases the projector's noise output? Check.

In fact, there are some areas where the Vision Aetherion Max even exceeds the capabilities of the VisionMaster Max. For starters, you can enjoy 4K visuals at 120Hz or 1080p at 240Hz, making this projector far superior for gaming purposes. A brightness rating of 3,300 ISO lumens means that you don't have to worry about any dim imagery — provided you haven't made a mistake when installing your home theater system by letting in too much light — while the 6,000:1 native contrast ratio means that the deep blacks seen in HDR10+ and Dolby Vision will look quite rich.

For people who want a touch of convenience with their projector system, the built-in support for Google TV will make it very easy to stream the content of your choice. There's also a 3D mode that you can experiment with, although keep in mind that crosstalk is a major problem if you activate this feature. If image ghosting is not easy for you to overlook, give this mode a wide berth.