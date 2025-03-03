10 Mistakes You Might Be Making When Installing Surround Sound Systems Or Soundbars

Immersive surround sound formats like DTS:X and Dolby Atmos elevate your audio experience beyond the simple stereo systems we know and love. With their directional elements, your movies and music can sound like they're coming at you from all around your listening space, adding to the sense of envelopment in a big way. However, to experience this added dimension at home, you'll need hardware that supports these formats.

Advertisement

How you choose to upgrade your home audio system will be driven by the space you have available, how much of that space you wish to dedicate to home entertainment, and — of course — your budget. If you want to go big, then adding a full blown multi-speaker array to your space is the way to go. Still, if you don't want to remodel or adopt a room full of black boxes, or simply want something that can be hooked up in a minute or two, then an all-in-one soundbar will do the job.

I've been a full-time reviewer in the consumer audio space for a number of years, and in that time I've seen a lot of mistakes that can trip up even experienced home theater enthusiasts when installing either of these types of systems. Here are 10 things to avoid or be aware of when setting up either a discrete surround system or a soundbar solution.

Advertisement