6 Top-Rated Soundbars For PC And Console Gaming
You can't have a proper gaming setup without a set of quality audio speakers. Whether you prefer to play games on your PC or on your TV via a game console, the right kind of audio setup can really elevate the entire experience. If you're sitting right in front of the screen (at a reasonable distance, of course), then one of the best kinds of audio devices you can use is a soundbar.
A soundbar helps to direct the audio from your favorite game right into your face and ears at an optimal volume. This helps you to really feel those dramatic moments and bombastic explosions right down to your core. It's a similar, yet distinct kind of audio setup to the full surround sound of a home theater, but if you're playing games by yourself, it's a much more economical approach to high-quality sound than an elaborate multi-speaker setup. After all, if you're the only one who needs to experience the sound, then you only need one speaker directed right at you to get the full vibe. A single speaker also means it takes up less space, and generally costs less than having a bunch of giant standing subwoofers.
The only question, then, is what kind of soundbar you want. There are quite a few soundbars on the market from a variety of major brands, but if we're specifically talking about soundbars made with PC and console gaming in mind. For more information on how we selected the following soundbars, check the bottom of the page.
The Redragon GS560 can be changed up with just a touch
When it comes to PC gaming equipment, Redragon is a common face in the lineup, regularly offering not just PC accessories like keyboards and mice but even entire prefab gaming PCs. Occasionally, it reaches into new avenues of PC hardware, including soundbars with the GS560 RGB soundbar.
This stylish desktop soundbar features dual 4W audio driver units to deliver crisp, directed sound from atop your desk. It's only 16 inches in size, nice and compact, so it can easily fit under a monitor or small television screen. Besides the audio, this soundbar features dynamic and static RGB LED lighting, which you can swap between four different display styles with a quick tap of the touchpad on the top. There's also a convenient dial on the front of the bar, which you can use to quickly adjust the volume or turn it on or off.
The Redragon GS560 soundbar is available on Amazon for $34.99, where it has a user rating of 4.3 out of 5 and an Amazon's Choice badge. Users say it's an excellent budget option for a desktop soundbar, praising its ease of setup and the surprisingly clear quality of the sound it produces.
Light things up with the Razer Leviathan V2
Razer is a name in the PC gaming scene that needs no introduction, with its RGB lighting-packed products regularly appearing on lists of attractive devices every shopping season. It's another familiar face here at SlashGear, with its products like the Blackwidow V4 Pro gaming keyboard making a positive impression. One of Razer's focuses is personal audio devices, headphones in particular, but it also knows a thing or two about soundbars if the Leviathan V2 is any indication.
This hearty PC soundbar is packed with audio muscle, including two full-range drivers, two tweeters, two passive radiators, a down-firing subwoofer, and THX spatial audio. That all adds up to a maximum output of 150 watts and 7.1 surround sound to deliver powerful bass and beats throughout your desk and room, all connected to your device of choice via Bluetooth 5.2. Of course, it wouldn't be a Razer product without RGB lighting — the Leviathan Pro has 18 lighting zones that generate various colorful patterns, including dynamic in-game lighting effects for greater immersion.
The Razer Leviathan V2 is available on Amazon for $249.99, where it shares a 4.3 out of 5 user rating with the other members of the Leviathan line. For this particular speaker, users enjoy the addition of the subwoofer for a little extra impact, not to mention pairing with an existing Razer setup.
The Jeecoo M20 can fit just about anywhere
One of the tricky things about soundbars is that they take up a very specific amount of horizontal space on a desk or TV stand. Even if the soundbar has a compact design, if your desk is very cluttered or cramped, you might not be able to get adequate real estate to set it up in its full horizontal configuration. If that's your concern, the Jeecoo M20's modular design might just solve it.
This speaker features dual 5-watt drive units to deliver a healthy 10 watts of total stereo sound output, connecting to your device of choice with either Bluetooth 5.3 or a simple USB cord. What's really nifty about this speaker is that, if you don't have room for its full body, you can actually split the soundbar into two separate speakers and stand them up vertically. This is handy for cramped desks, as well as taking your tunes on the go with you if you want to spread the sound out a bit.
The Jeecoo M20 soundbar is available on Amazon for $39.99, where users have given it a 4.3 out of 5 rating. According to user reviews, the speakers suffer no sound quality loss no matter what connection type or configuration you're using, making it great for adding a little pizzazz to your home gaming setup.
The Bluedee Bluetooth Soundbar has an all-in-one button
If you have a soundbar connected to your PC, TV, or mobile device, you're probably doing the lion's share of controlling through the connected device itself. Even if the bar has built-in controls, if it's a simpler model, they may not go beyond adjusting the volume and turning it on or off. That's not a hard rule, however, as the Bluedee Bluetooth Soundbar may imply.
This soundbar features dual drivers and dual diaphragms, delivering a total power output of 6 watts. The speakers are equipped with anti-magnetic technology, so you don't need to worry about any stray static charges mussing up your sound quality. The soundbar can connect to your device of choice in multiple ways, including a USB cord, Bluetooth 5.0, and, for private listening, a built-in headphone jack. In the particular case of Bluetooth connections, that's where the Bluedee Soundbar really shines, thanks to its multi-function side button. The button can be used as a dial to adjust the volume, but it can also be used to play, pause, and mute music, turn the built-in lightbar on and off, and even accept and end phone calls.
The Bluedee Bluetooth Soundbar is available on Amazon for $59.99, where it has a user rating of 4.3 out of 5. Users enjoy how easy it is to connect to PCs and the quality of sound it delivers. Its compact size and multiple connection types also make it a great choice for a gaming laptop on the go.
The Nylavee Soundbar has multiple connection types
Most gaming soundbars are built with modern connection formats in mind, particularly USB and Bluetooth. This is usually fine, but what are you supposed to do if you want to get some quality sound from an older device, like a tube TV hooked up to a retro console? That might just be where the Nylavee Soundbar shines.
This soundbar features a four-piece speaker with two independent bass diaphragms to deliver both high and low-pitch sounds in high quality. The speaker does need to be powered separately with a USB connection, either to a device or through a wall charger, but once it's powered on, you can connect it immediately. What's interesting is that, in addition to USB and Bluetooth connections, the Nylavee Soundbar features a 3.5mm auxiliary input, which means you can plug it into just about anything as long as you have the right cord or converter. If you've got any old hardware you want to punch up the sound on, this soundbar is your huckleberry.
The Nylavee Soundbar is available on Amazon for $59.99, where it has a user rating of 4.4 out of 5. Users are impressed with its hearty sound for its size and price, as well as its ease of connection.
Sharpen your sound with the Creative Sound Blaster Katana
You might think that if you wanted to get the best possible quality out of a soundbar, you'd need one that incorporates a subwoofer. This might be a bit disappointing, as needing a separate subwoofer kind of lessens the whole compact sound option thing we're going for with a soundbar. However, higher-end soundbar brands understand this perfectly well, which is why many strive to make their subwoofers just as compact as the main speaker. Such is just one of the design philosophies behind the sharp sound of the Creative Sound Blaster Katana.
Besides its exceptionally cool name, this sound bar features tri-amplified amps powered by Creative's own multi-core DSP chip. In addition to the main bar, you've got a long subwoofer that's designed to be at least 40% smaller than the brand's other offerings without skimping on the sound quality. With the help of the subwoofer, the soundbar produces high-quality audio at up to 180 watts with 5.1 channel playback, more than enough to fill not just your desk space but the entire room with sound. For added convenience, it comes with a multitude of connection options, including USB, HDMI ARC, an optical port, and Bluetooth 5.0. Whether it's a PC or a game console, there's definitely at least one way you can link it up.
The Creative Sound Blaster Katana is available on Amazon for $229.99, where it's earned a user rating of 4.4 out of 5. One user noted that both the main bar and subwoofer fit cleanly under their gaming PC monitor, so desk real estate wasn't a problem. Another user added that the setup provided a tangible improvement for their television setup, boosting bass and overall sound quality.
Methodology
Much in the same way that you can't really get a read on a video game's appeal without getting a lot of eyes on it, you can't know how good a soundbar is without putting a lot of ears in front of it. This is why we based our soundbar selections on gaming-oriented soundbars available on Amazon with a user rating of at least 4 out of 5 based on at least 950 user reviews.