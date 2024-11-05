6 Top-Rated Soundbars For PC And Console Gaming

You can't have a proper gaming setup without a set of quality audio speakers. Whether you prefer to play games on your PC or on your TV via a game console, the right kind of audio setup can really elevate the entire experience. If you're sitting right in front of the screen (at a reasonable distance, of course), then one of the best kinds of audio devices you can use is a soundbar.

A soundbar helps to direct the audio from your favorite game right into your face and ears at an optimal volume. This helps you to really feel those dramatic moments and bombastic explosions right down to your core. It's a similar, yet distinct kind of audio setup to the full surround sound of a home theater, but if you're playing games by yourself, it's a much more economical approach to high-quality sound than an elaborate multi-speaker setup. After all, if you're the only one who needs to experience the sound, then you only need one speaker directed right at you to get the full vibe. A single speaker also means it takes up less space, and generally costs less than having a bunch of giant standing subwoofers.

The only question, then, is what kind of soundbar you want. There are quite a few soundbars on the market from a variety of major brands, but if we're specifically talking about soundbars made with PC and console gaming in mind. For more information on how we selected the following soundbars, check the bottom of the page.