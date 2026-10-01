5 Laptops With Built-In Audio So Great, You Won't Need External Speakers

Opinions will vary, but many would agree that Apple makes some pretty decent audio gear, as its highly popular AirPods lineup will attest. This is, after all, the company that changed music history with the iPod. In recent years, Apple has invested big in its secretive audio lab, and we'd guess the dividends paid there explain why the MacBook Pros sit in a class of their own. It's something you have to hear for yourself.

As a MacBook Pro owner myself, I did a double take the first time I used the speakers. To my pleasant surprise, the Pros produced impossibly large and loud sound that was crisp, with thumping bass that didn't wash out the other frequencies. Position your head in the center, close your eyes, and you could be convinced these are bookshelf speakers. I have equally enjoyed using them for bingeing TV shows and listening to music while working. Seriously, it's hard to justify desktop speakers for a MacBook Pro unless you need the best audio.

This is not just my opinion. Generally speaking, there is a consensus among pros and everyday users that MacBook Pros have some of the best — if not the best — built-in speakers in the business. So when Apple hits you with that "high-fidelity six-speaker sound system" jargon, for once it may not be an exaggeration. These excellent speakers can be found in all 14- and 16-inch M-series MacBook Pros released since 2021, including the smaller 14-inch MacBook Pro — not just the larger 16-inch models. Current MacBook Pros start at $1,899 with education pricing, going up to an eye-watering $6,634 when fully specced, but you'll get that same amazing experience with the cheapest base model.