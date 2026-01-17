Razer Vs Alienware: How These Gaming Laptops Compare In Performance & Price

When considering gaming on a laptop, there are two names that consistently pop up: Razer and Alienware. The latter got its start in 1996 under a different name, Saikai, and quickly made a name for itself in the gaming community. However, it didn't start building laptops until 2002, a good three years before Razer popped up. Razer, on the other hand, got its "For gamers. By gamers." reputation for its various accessories, not launching its first laptop until 2012. None of these facts qualify either brand as being superior, though.

To determine that, you need to get your hands dirty and look under the hood of these laptops. Gamers want/need specific features to play their best and get the most out of their favorite games. That means peak resolution, refresh rate, processing power, and graphics. The clincher, though, comes down to the price because unless you're Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos, you're not likely to be made of money, so having all the best components in a laptop doesn't even matter if you can't afford it.

With Dell bringing the XPS laptop back from the dead and revealing it's adding to the Alienware lineup at CES 2026, we thought it was the right time to compare these two brands so those in the market for a new gaming laptop can make an informed decision. For reference, we limited our comparison to Alienware's Area-51 laptops, pitting its flagship model against Razer's flagship (and only) lineup.