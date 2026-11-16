As soon as the benefits electric power could bring looked too attractive to ignore, GM decided to take one of its most popular nameplates, the Silverado, and build an all-electric version of it. When it comes to what you often use a pickup for, such as towing and hauling, the instant torque delivery can be incredibly handy, especially when you have an all-wheel-drive configuration as the Silverado EV does, thanks to the dual-motor setup. Range anxiety is still something that turns people away from going fully electric, but this is another area the Chevy truck excels in, with a 493-mile rating at its maximum.

Range anxiety isn't the only reason you might not want to buy an electric vehicle in general, not just a pickup. If you'd rather bridge the gap between traditional combustion power and electricity, a plug-in hybrid remains the ideal architecture. One of the features you're probably most drawn to is the capability to drive on electric power on shorter journeys, with an engine with hundreds of miles in it backing you up, and there are plenty of PHEV options that have great range when you combine the two distances. Unfortunately, there aren't any plug-in hybrid pickups on sale at the moment, but SUVs, the next best thing, offer a generous amount of choice. Here's a look at eight PHEVs with better range than the Silverado EV.