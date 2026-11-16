8 Plug-In Hybrids With More Range Than The Chevrolet Silverado EV
As soon as the benefits electric power could bring looked too attractive to ignore, GM decided to take one of its most popular nameplates, the Silverado, and build an all-electric version of it. When it comes to what you often use a pickup for, such as towing and hauling, the instant torque delivery can be incredibly handy, especially when you have an all-wheel-drive configuration as the Silverado EV does, thanks to the dual-motor setup. Range anxiety is still something that turns people away from going fully electric, but this is another area the Chevy truck excels in, with a 493-mile rating at its maximum.
Range anxiety isn't the only reason you might not want to buy an electric vehicle in general, not just a pickup. If you'd rather bridge the gap between traditional combustion power and electricity, a plug-in hybrid remains the ideal architecture. One of the features you're probably most drawn to is the capability to drive on electric power on shorter journeys, with an engine with hundreds of miles in it backing you up, and there are plenty of PHEV options that have great range when you combine the two distances. Unfortunately, there aren't any plug-in hybrid pickups on sale at the moment, but SUVs, the next best thing, offer a generous amount of choice. Here's a look at eight PHEVs with better range than the Silverado EV.
Mazda CX-90 PHEV
Instead of offering a fully electric nameplate, Mazda keeps its electrified lineup to hybrids only. While mild-hybrid powertrains are put to use in its two largest SUVs, the CX-70 and CX-90, the manufacturer's plug-in hybrids are the way to go if you still want the ability to drive without any gas, albeit for a much shorter distance than the likes of the Silverado EV. These two SUVs are also the ones that get a PHEV variant, sharing the same engine and batteries but earning different ratings when it comes to range.
The CX-90 is the three-row model of the two, and it has less combined range at 500 miles, narrowly edging out the Chevy pickup. That includes up to 26 miles of pure electric driving, according to the EPA. However, Car and Driver's 75-mph highway test of the 2024 model points to a higher 536 miles (26 electric plus 510 in hybrid mode). The powertrain that motivates Mazda's three-row flagship is a 2.5L inline-four alongside a single electric motor to produce 323 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. On pricing, it's much closer to the Silverado EV than it is on power, starting at $50,695 (plus a $1,645 destination charge).
Kia Niro PHEV
At the opposite end of the SUV segment sit SUVs like the Kia Niro. Interior space is sacrificed dramatically to create the ultimate city runabouts, but still with more practicality than your standard sedan. The Niro was one of the earliest Kias to be made into a plug-in hybrid for 2018, only one year after the brand started mass-producing vehicles with this configuration. But for the 2026 model year, Kia decided to drop the PHEV version of the crossover.
You can still find used 2025 models, though, which started at around $35,000 when new. Under the hood sits a small 1.6L four-cylinder engine working with a single electric motor, producing a combined 180 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. Nothing special, but performance was never the focus of the Niro PHEV. It earns its price tag through the combined 108 MPGe and 510 miles of driving range, 33 miles of that being electric-only.
Range Rover Sport PHEV
One of the very best luxury SUVs when it comes to achieving better range than the Silverado EV's 493-mile rating is the Range Rover Sport. Over the decades, the Range Rover has gradually evolved into the flagship SUV that it is today, now offering cutting-edge tech and premium materials combined with solid performance to boot. At the moment, two Range Rovers come with a plug-in hybrid option: the standard Range Rover and the Sport. For range, it's the latter model that's been tested to reach a super competitive figure.
An official combined range figure isn't as readily available for more niche nameplates, which is the case here. However, Car and Driver put the Range Rover Sport PHEV to the test and calculated 518 miles overall. Forty-eight miles of that was all-electric, not far off the EPA-estimated 51 miles. This version of the SUV uses a 3.0L six-cylinder alongside a 160 kW electric motor, which is good for 454 horsepower in the P460e and 543 horsepower in the P550e. As you might have guessed, it's slightly more expensive than the likes of the Niro PHEV, with even the non-plug-in base model starting at $91,400 before destination for 2027.
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
Over the last 10 years in particular, Chrysler's lineup has continued to shrink to the point where only one model is still in production. This is the Pacifica, which belongs to the niche minivan segment, leaving the brand with a small presence among Stellantis-owned brands. The Voyager was still available as a 2026 model, but it has been folded into the Pacifica lineup for 2027. Despite not having any sedans or SUVs in production, Chrysler remains one of the go-to manufacturers if you are, in fact, looking for a minivan.
However, the last year for a plug-in hybrid Chrysler minivan was the 2026 model year, reducing the already tiny lineup moving into 2027. Still, used models shouldn't have much mileage on them. Powering this Pacifica PHEV is a 3.6L V6 combined with two electric motors, producing a respectable 260 horsepower. This is another entry here that puts almost all its focus on being as efficient as possible, though, achieving 82 MPGe as per the EPA. With 32 miles of all-electric range, the official range is 520 miles when including the gas engine as well, but Car and Driver's testing came in slightly lower at 514 miles.
Ford Escape PHEV
Another American plug-in hybrid that has fallen by the wayside comes from Ford. But this time, the entire nameplate has been dropped, not just the hybrid. The Escape was one of two compact SUVs Ford produced, alongside the Bronco Sport, which is now its sole model in the segment. The Escape, the more traditional SUV of the two, was dropped to make way for Ford's upcoming electric vehicles. But as it was only discontinued after the 2026 model year, some PHEV versions of the Escape may still be available.
Before getting into the specs, a crucial piece of information to note is that the 2026 Escape as a whole can't be bought in California, New York, Oregon, Massachusetts, Washington, or Vermont due to not adhering to emissions regulations. Elsewhere, though, the 2.5L inline-four and two electric motors combine for an output of 210 horsepower. This'll be plenty for a functionality-focused SUV, especially with its 101 MPGe efficiency rating. For mileage, the EPA rates the 2026 Escape PHEV at 520 miles, keeping pace with its rivals and then some.
Mazda CX-70 PHEV
Moving back to Mazda, we've mentioned that the CX-70 and CX-90 share the same powertrains in their hybrid guises, but the range still differs thanks to the CX-70 PHEV's 2026 updates: smaller wheels and a wider battery window. While the CX-90 is a solid choice if you want a premium three-row SUV that comes with a plug-in option, the CX-70 does the same thing with two rows. You lose the third row of seats in the CX-70 PHEV, but gain a notable amount of range to counter that, at least officially. With fewer standard features for 2026, it also costs less at $44,450 (plus a $1,645 destination charge).
Sharing the powertrain with the CX-90 means you get the same 2.5L four-cylinder with an electric motor producing 323 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Regarding the official range rating, though, the CX-70 PHEV comes out ahead with 520 miles, according to the EPA. Independent tests for the overall range aren't as readily available for the two-row Mazda SUV, but the EPA rating is still well above the Silverado EV's maximum 493 miles.
Lexus NX450h+
As the luxury brand of Toyota, Lexus boasts one of the most expansive lineups in the segment. It doesn't quite match the likes of BMW, but still keeps in touch with more budget-focused brands when it comes to overall choice. Given that the majority of its models are SUVs, it's not too surprising that it's a Lexus SUV that features on this list. The RX is the most popular, but the NX is the closest thing to it within the compact market. And like many other examples on this list, it benefits greatly from being smaller to achieve top-tier overall range in its PHEV form.
Despite being compact, it's still a luxury SUV, with a $59,505 starting price tag for the NX450h+ trim in its latest guise. The 2026 NX450h+ is powered by Toyota's 2.5L four-cylinder with electric motors alongside it, producing a combined 304 horsepower. Lexus quotes 84 MPGe and 37 electric miles for the SUV but no total range, but this is another one that Car and Driver pushed, calculating 533 miles for it overall. Thirty-three of these miles were all-electric to boot.
Toyota Prius PHEV
While compact SUVs are quite far away from the Silverado EV in many respects, this next car is almost its complete opposite. However, when it comes to plug-in hybrids achieving outstanding range, the Toyota Prius has remained one of the very best since it hit the road in 2012 stateside. It's no secret that it's not the most attractive car, nor the most exciting by any means. Much less so than the Silverado EV. But again, if range is your top priority, you get an abundance of it in the Prius PHEV, particularly for its $33,980 starting price for the 2027 model.
For performance, the 2027 Prius PHEV is powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder and electric motors, producing 220 horsepower and 139 pound-feet of torque. Nothing to write home about, but still above other PHEVs on this list like the Kia Niro. However, the efficiency numbers are what you buy a Prius for, and the plug-in version manages 127 MPGe combined. For range, the EPA has it at 600 miles (45 being electric-only), saving you up to $7,000 on fuel over five years of ownership.