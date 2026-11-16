8 Milwaukee Tools Under $250 That Are Worth The Investment
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Milwaukee sets a higher bar than most in power tools, competing at the top of nearly every area of the industry. In today's market, this is mainly thanks to the wide variety of cordless tools the brand offers, whether they use M12 or M18 batteries. With corded tools taking a massive step back, Milwaukee likely has a battery-powered tool to solve your problems, whether you're a professional or just looking after your property.
Given how popular they are, you may already have a Milwaukee power tool in your kit and want to add a few more after having great success with it. But as a leading brand, Milwaukee's tools aren't always the cheapest. The batteries are also pretty expensive, making it even harder to stay under $250. However, if you already have compatible batteries, which are highly interchangeable within their respective ecosystems, plenty of products are well worth the three-figure price tags. Here's a look at eight Milwaukee tools under $250 you won't regret investing in.
M18 18V Brushless Cordless Handheld Battery-Powered Leaf Blower
Depending on where you live, having a solid, reliable leaf blower on hand can be a lifesaver year-round. Especially if you have a larger garden that'll take far too long to rake by yourself, one of these tools can earn its price tag very fast. Milwaukee has a fair few options within the segment, most of which are part of the M12 or M18 cordless architectures. To stay under the $250 mark, the standard M18 brushless handheld leaf blower gets outstanding ratings across the board, ticking all the boxes for everyday home use. Users on Home Depot score it 4.4 out of five stars from an average of over 2,600 ratings.
Not being part of the M18 FUEL line, this leaf blower isn't designed for the more heavy-duty clear-ups. You'll have to spend well over $250 to get one of those. However, for general seasonal debris, the brushless motor can reach 120 MPH and delivers up to 450 CFM. Milwaukee also does its best to make it as practical as possible across the board, with a low sound output and weighing 4.4 pounds by itself. Without any batteries coming with it, the M18 cordless leaf blower can be picked up for $149 as standard, making it a great investment if you already have a compatible battery from another tool. At the time of writing, though, Home Depot has it listed for $129.
M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver
Another tool you can get for under $250, powered by an M18 battery, is one of the brand's brushless hex impact drivers. A few Milwaukee tools fall under the limit, but for overall practicality and value, the 1/4-inch FUEL option can be useful for many professionals on the jobsite. Home Depot sells the tool only for $179, with over 2,500 ratings averaging 4.7 out of 5 stars. Pro Tool Reviews also gave it a near-perfect score of 9.7 out of 10.
A Milwaukee M18 FUEL tool delivers other top-spec Milwaukee technology, including the POWERSTATE motor, which delivers 2,000 pound-inches of torque and 3,900 RPM. You also get plenty of speed control thanks to REDLINK Plus tech. It's also super light at just 2.2 pounds, making it easy to carry, and the included metal belt clip helps further. Finally, REDLITHIUM battery tech boosts power, charging speed, and runtime.
M12 FUEL 6 in. 12V Brushless Electric Cordless Hatchet Pruning Saw
The M18-powered Milwaukee tools aren't the only ones to get the FUEL treatment; the smaller, less powerful M12 models get the same great benefits. Like many of its rivals, Milwaukee has a wide range of cordless saws on sale, and the six-inch Hatchet pruning saw could easily be one of the most useful additions to your kit. If you need precise cuts but don't need a full-size saw to get the job done, a more compact pruning saw will be much easier to use, especially for maintenance.
Even with a 12V battery, the manufacturer says it won't weigh more than five pounds. As a FUEL tool, you get tech like POWERSTATE that boosts the relatively small tool's capability. The brushless motor lets the saw cut three-inch-thick hardwood and deliver up to 120 cuts per charge. The Milwaukee M12 Hatchet pruning saw is priced at $199 as standard, but sits at $179 at the time of writing. It has a strong 4.7-star rating from almost 3,000 individual scores.
M12 12V Cordless 3/8 in. Crown Stapler
A more niche, but no less useful, Milwaukee power tool is one of the crown staplers. Specifically, the M12 3/8-inch model gets strong ratings among those under $250. This tool isn't part of the FUEL line, so it can't replace more powerful, heavy-duty tools, but it can still handle lighter jobs that need solid installation. It's also one of the cheapest tools on this list, starting at $139, but currently on sale for $99 at Home Depot.
This stapler's main selling point is its compact size, so if you need a replacement for a bulky stapler, this three-pound Milwaukee tool is worth putting on your radar. An integrated sequential and contact actuation trigger helps reduce the strain you get with others in the segment, making it a good choice if you'll be using it for long, uninterrupted periods. You'll get up to 1,500 staples on a full charge. As for user feedback, it doesn't have as many ratings as some others on this list, but it still has over 1,000 owners with an average 4.4-star rating.
M18 18V 3/8 in. Cordless Impact Wrench With Friction Ring
While a Milwaukee impact driver is great for specific fasteners like Phillips and Torx heads, it can't handle every application. If you work somewhere that deals with a lot of hex-head bolts, you should add an impact wrench to your collection. Another tool in the Milwaukee M18 family is the 3/8-inch impact wrench, which includes a friction ring to speed up socket changes on the go. This makes it ideal for those in automotive work.
With a four-pole frameless motor, this tool delivers speed and power. It delivers 2,450 RPM, 3,350 IPM, and 167 pound-feet of torque. The variable-speed trigger also helps you manage power to match the application, preventing stripping across the board. At 2.5 pounds, it is another Milwaukee tool that shouldn't cause much strain if you're using it a lot throughout the day. This tool comes in at $199, close to the $250 mark, and earns a 4.6-star rating from over 200 reviews.
M18 18V Cordless SAWZALL Reciprocating Saw
Another saw, one that should be higher on your radar than the pruning model, is the SAWZALL reciprocating saw. Using the M18 architecture instead of 12V batteries, this saw will handle more heavy-duty jobs, which is essential for a tool designed for demolition rather than precision cutting. Home Depot sells the M18 reciprocating saw for $149, but the current sale price is $129 for the tool only.
Milwaukee hits all the main selling points for this type of saw and reinforces them. To make it easier to use, Milwaukee uses a counterbalancing mechanism to reduce shaking and vibration, improving comfort and accuracy, even if the latter isn't as essential. REDLINK tech further boosts the tool's overall strength. It also has a variable-speed trigger, giving you up to 3,500 strokes per minute. With over 5,000 user ratings, the M18 reciprocating saw has a strong 4.4-star rating.
M12 FUEL 12V Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool
If you need a power tool that prioritizes accuracy and precision above all else, Milwaukee's oscillating multi-tool can help. One of the smallest tools on this list, but no less useful, it's worth the $159 standard price tag because you can use it in so many different ways. A few oscillating tools from the brand cost under $250, but the M12 FUEL option has over 7,000 ratings averaging 4.8 out of five stars. Pro Tool Reviews echoes that sentiment with a 9.4/10 score.
Thanks to FUEL technology, this tool handles flush and plunge cutting and trimming with ease. The POWERSTATE motor delivers 10,000 to 20,000 OPM, and REDLINK PLUS keeps the 12V battery power flowing smoothly. With rapid movements, Milwaukee also reduces vibration with dampening tech, and a variable speed dial further improves comfort and smooth power delivery.
M12 FUEL 12V Brushless Cordless Orbital Detail Sander
This next Milwaukee tool on this list handles something we haven't covered on this list yet. If you frequently upcycle, you'll know how important it is to get the material as smooth as possible. Or if you're trying to remove aging marks from furniture instead of replacing it, the same goes here.
To tackle both jobs effectively, Milwaukee's M12 FUEL orbital detail sander is a top choice for a few key reasons. While standard rounded sanders are great for covering the main chunk of material, they're not always practical for harder-to-reach spots. This is where this tool's triangular pad shape comes in handy, slotting into corners much more easily.
Another FUEL tool, Milwaukee says the POWERSTATE motor runs at double the speed of standard sanders for general removal, delivering up to 14,000 OPM. The minimum speed is 4,000 OPM, with four speed settings in total, giving you plenty of options to effectively reach a 1.5 mm orbit diameter. It's also another Milwaukee power tool that's incredibly light, weighing a mere 1.3 pounds. With a 4.7-out-of-five-star rating from almost 500 owners, the $159 price tag at Home Depot is a great deal.
Methodology
To select the tools on this list, we first confirmed they are all currently priced below $250 at Milwaukee's official retailers, such as Home Depot. We chose only those with strong professional reviews and/or user ratings of at least 4 out of 5 stars, with over 100 ratings.