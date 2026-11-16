8 Milwaukee Tools Under $250 That Are Worth The Investment

Depending on where you live, having a solid, reliable leaf blower on hand can be a lifesaver year-round. Especially if you have a larger garden that'll take far too long to rake by yourself, one of these tools can earn its price tag very fast. Milwaukee has a fair few options within the segment, most of which are part of the M12 or M18 cordless architectures. To stay under the $250 mark, the standard M18 brushless handheld leaf blower gets outstanding ratings across the board, ticking all the boxes for everyday home use. Users on Home Depot score it 4.4 out of five stars from an average of over 2,600 ratings.

Not being part of the M18 FUEL line, this leaf blower isn't designed for the more heavy-duty clear-ups. You'll have to spend well over $250 to get one of those. However, for general seasonal debris, the brushless motor can reach 120 MPH and delivers up to 450 CFM. Milwaukee also does its best to make it as practical as possible across the board, with a low sound output and weighing 4.4 pounds by itself. Without any batteries coming with it, the M18 cordless leaf blower can be picked up for $149 as standard, making it a great investment if you already have a compatible battery from another tool. At the time of writing, though, Home Depot has it listed for $129.