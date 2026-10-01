4 Times When Its Better To Use Milwaukee M18 Tools Instead Of M12

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Milwaukee has long since adopted the cordless, battery-powered style for its power tools. In doing so, the brand has established two dominant battery types: M18 and M12. On the whole, M18 and M12 batteries and their respective tools remain priorities for the Milwaukee brand, though that's not to say that they're the exact same platform. The tools and batteries differ in key ways, so much so that when you're trying to determine which is the right variety for the task at hand, one will be much better equipped to help out than the other.

Generally speaking, M18 and M12 Milwaukee tools will get the job done so long as the task at hand isn't absurdly time-consuming or cartoonishly hard on the tools used. With that said, just as there are times when using M12 Milwaukee tools instead of M18 is better, sometimes an M18 tool is the superior choice. In terms of their physical power, their level of performance, and the tools they can run (among other criteria), the M18 battery line can stand out as the far and away better option over its 12-volt contemporary.

Though equally effective as Milwaukee battery platforms, sometimes M18 is the better choice than M12. These are some situations where the 18-volt battery-powered tools should be the ones you reach for first.