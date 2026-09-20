5 Times When It's Better To Use M12 Milwaukee Tools Instead Of M18

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The Milwaukee catalog features a truly massive swath of options. There are hundreds of tools within the mainline M18 tool range, including a great variety of M18 Fuel-badged products, sporting upgraded electronics, brushless motors, and other enhancements. The M18 lineup has a lot to offer, and it's a key part of what many Milwaukee enthusiasts love about the brand. But this is only one sliver of the full slate of Milwaukee tools. The other primary tool lineup from the brand is its M12 portable productivity tools. These units are smaller than their M18 counterparts, making them far easier to maneuver into tight installation spaces or utilize over a lengthy day of home improvement tasks.

M12 tools run on a 12V battery system, as the naming convention suggests. The tools are great for on-the-go toolkits, for tool users who can benefit from lighter equipment, and in countless other scenarios. These five M12 use cases and the tools that help support them are all ideal situations in which a Milwaukee 12V tool will frequently outperform an M18 product. Generally, these tools feature slight power reductions to match their lighter builds, but Milwaukee's M12 system does a great job of limiting power loss and other trade-offs, making these sometimes-niche use cases only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the value smaller options can deliver.