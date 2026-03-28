12 Milwaukee Tools That Can Help Solve Everyday Problems

Milwaukee was founded in 1924 under the name A.H. Petersen Company, later the Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation. Milwaukee has a rich history. In the old days, the folks at Milwaukee didn't make tools — they fixed them. But all that time spent disassembling and repairing existing power tools allowed Milwaukee to see gaps in the market and offer something new and innovative.

Today, Milwaukee offers a wide range of tools, power tools, and related accessories for professionals and amateur handypersons. On Milwaukee's shelves, both physical and digital, you'll find tools in the brand's M12, M18, and MX Fuel battery platforms, as well as the company's PACKOUT modular storage system.

Whether you're looking for a surefire gift for the Milwaukee fan in your life, hoping to expand your own Milwaukee tool collection, or want to familiarize yourself with the company's offerings, these 12 items are a good place to start.