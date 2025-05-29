Milwaukee's New MX Fuel Blower Hits 190 MPH, But Is It Too Expensive?

A quality blower can be an invaluable tool for yard maintenance, but you should make sure that whatever model you choose has enough power to meet your needs. Those who live in an area with a lot of rainfall or who have a large number of trees on their property will probably need a bit more horsepower than the people who just need to clean up a few dry grass clippings now and then.

The new Milwaukee MX Fuel Backpack Blower (MXF600-2HD) is a beast of a machine that promises to produce wind speeds up to 190 mph — a speed that is comparable to what you might expect from a 63cc gas blower. That performance is certainly nothing to sniff at, and Milwaukee has long held a reputation as one of the best power tool brands on the market, but the price might give some prospective buyers pause. The bare tool starts at $999.00, while the kit, which includes two MX Fuel Redlithium Forge HD12.0 Batteries and an MX Fuel Rapid Charger, costs a whopping $2,999.00.

Suffice to say, that's a lot of money for most people to spend on a leaf blower. With that in mind, you might be interested in learning a bit more about the tool's other specs and how it compares to comparable blowers from other brands. That way, you can judge for yourself if this exceptionally powerful blower is worth the four-figure price.

