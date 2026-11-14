Not Just Snap-On: 7 Tool Brands That Can Cost A Fortune

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Snap-On has a reputation for two things, primarily. The first is for making some of the best tools for mechanics in the business, which it delivers directly to you on tool trucks that visit various establishments along its route. The second thing is being very expensive, at least in comparison to most major hand tool and power tool brands. Of course, there are reasons for that, like the delivery service of the tool trucks, having one of the best lifetime warranties in all of hand tools, and the general high quality of the tools. Loads of professional mechanics use Snap-On for these reasons.

However, if you look across the Internet, you'll often see Snap-On often compared to less expensive brands like Harbor Freight's Icon, and other big hand tool brands like Gearwrench, Wera, Craftsman, and many others. After all, for the cost, Snap-On doesn't deliver to residences. Many folks dedicate a lot of effort to looking for cheaper alternatives that they can get at regular stores or online.

Fewer people look for tools that are as expensive or more expensive than Snap-On, but there are plenty of tool companies that exist which sell tools with similar sticker shock. Spoiler warning, virtually all of the other tool truck brands sit in that category, but a few others also sell some shockingly expensive tools.