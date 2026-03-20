5 Tool Brands That Mechanics Choose Over Snap-On
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The old maxim "a shoddy workman blames their tools" also works in reverse: A good workman knows to give high-quality tools proper credit. For many mechanics and automotive technicians, Snap-On is the go-to brand when it comes to hand tools and other equipment often used in the trade. It dominates the competition in terms of sheer numbers and for good reason — by all accounts Snap-On tools are reliable, durable, and, perhaps most importantly, do their job and do it well.
But just because Snap-On is the top brand used in the field doesn't mean it's the only one. There are several other companies that manufacture premium tools and that have plenty of professional mechanics using them in their garage. There are multiple reasons someone may choose or recommend a different name over Snap-On, including brand loyalty, accessibility, and personal preferences when it comes to form and function. One big reason may be that Snap-On tools often come with a literal price. While there are certainly Snap-On tools that are worth buying on a budget, filling out your toolkit with the brand may be too expensive for a lot of us.
Whether it's about money, any of the aforementioned reasons, or other causes, Snap-On isn't the only game in town. Based on opinions of expert mechanics and automotive technicians on YouTube, online discussions between professionals on forums like Reddit, one-on-one interviews, and product reviews from mechanics who've used them, here are five tool brands that mechanics choose to use over Snap-On. More information on how these brands were selected and evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
Sunex
Sunex Tools has been around for nearly 50 years, and the American brand has built a strong reputation for itself in the automotive repair industry. The company makes all kinds of mechanic's tools, hand tools, and shop tools, from hydraulic presses to simple Weatherhead socket sets that are useful for tight fittings. Sunex also makes air tools, lifting equipment, some storage gear, and even manufactures Al Mar knives. For a professional-grade brand, Sunex tools are modestly priced, and they're widely available — mechanics can easily order many of its products online through retailers like Acme Tools and Home Depot, for example.
Last year, the automotive technician YouTube channel Flat Rate Master put together a comprehensive tier list of major automotive tool brands, using metrics like tool quality, value, warranty ease, and availability for their rankings. Eighteen different tool brands were judged, and Sunex was one of the few to be placed in the highest tier, beating out names like Gearwrench, Icon, and Milwaukee. Snap-On Tools was also rated in this video and placed in the B-tier, two spots under Sunex.
Another YouTube channel, EZ Tech Joe, named their top choice tool brands for diesel technicians getting started. Rather than a general ranking, the host named which brands are particularly useful for certain tools, and Sunex was mentioned more than once. According to EZ Tech Joe, Sunex is a great, affordable place for impact sockets and also offers great stubby wrenches. On the r/Tools subreddit, a heavy equipment mechanic reports that they use Sunex sockets on their Milwaukee M12 Stubby wrench every day and that they have a great price. Another redditor says Sunex has excellent service and a great warranty. One owner says all their impact sockets are Sunex, though they note the chrome on older sets has chipped.
Gearwrench
There are many different GearWrench tools and products every mechanic can use, and the brand is very popular in automotive circles. When mechanics on YouTube list their favorite tools, many of them are often GearWrench. OrtoTech Garage built a starter mechanic's toolbox and included many of the brand's products, including most of the set's sockets, saying that GearWrench's quality, pricing, warranty, and availability are all big points in its favor. Other tools from the brand selected for the mechanic's set in this video include its flex-head ratchets, mini combination wrenches, long ratcheting wrenches, spark plug sockets, an oil filter wrench, and a serpentine belt kit.
Project Farm tested a range of wrenches, ratchets, and adapters from several brands, pitting GearWrench against Craftsman, DeWalt, Pittsburgh, Husky, and more. GearWrench's ⅜-drive ratchet came out on top when it came to torque, and the brand also had the most compact ratchet head. Plus, the host states that "overall, GearWrench offers by far the best selection of tools with the least number of missing sizes" and recommends its three-drawer toolbox for additional storage. Royalty Auto Service also recommends the GearWrench 120-tooth ⅜-inch drive ratchet in its "top 10 favorite tools for every mechanic" video.
In videos ranking the best tool brands, Flat Rate Master includes GearWrench in its second-highest A-tier alongside Icon and EZ Tech Joe recommends several different GearWrench tools as its first choice, including its ¼-inch drive socket set, wrench sets, and oil filter strap. The automotive technician also praises the brand for having one of the best warranties available. These expert recommendations mirror the opinions of many working mechanics on Reddit, with some even explicitly preferring GearWrench over Snap-On. One redditor even claimed that the brand was a perfect fit for the toolbox of any professional.
Mac
Many mechanics choose Mac Tools, which is owned by Stanley Black & Decker, over other brands that are also under the same company umbrella like Craftsman and DeWalt. In an interview with The Humble Mechanic, David Hiller — a mechanic who has been working for over 30 years — was asked point blank what tool brand he prefers. His response was "Mac FTW!," citing its modest pricing and saying it's as "durable as any tool on the market." Professionals on r/mechanics also recommend Mac Tools for similar reasons, though at least one redditor says the opposite, calling it overpriced.
One Red Seal mechanic who uses certain Mac Tools over Snap-On equivalents is the YouTuber GarageKing. Since Red Seal mechanics are highly-certified Canadian service technicians, his recommendations hold a lot of weight with his followers. In a video breakdown of the tools he keeps in his roll cab, GarageKing shows off his Mac hose cutter for radiator lines and a brake caliper piston tool for servicing brakes, praising their quality and usefulness. He does the same for his Mac Tools injector set, which includes noid lights for checking idle air control (IAC) valves.
In addition to tools, some mechanics are fans of accessories made by Mac Tools. When OrtoTech Garage displayed an ideal starter mechanic's (or "serious DIY garage") tool kit, it showed off magnetic rails made by Mac that can easily fit on the interior lid of a tool chest and hold several hand tools for quick access. These magnetic rails come in multiple sizes for more versatile use, as well.
Tekton
Tekton Tools is a family-owned business based in Michigan that's appreciated by many mechanics because it provides plenty of detail about where each of its products are made, as well as other specifications about the materials used. The company focuses on hand tools, making ratchets, wrenches, screwdrivers, sockets, and more, along with tool storage and organization solutions. It also makes more comprehensive mechanics tool sets for those who prefer getting everything they need at once over buying à la carte.
One r/Tools thread features several users praising Tekton tools, with more than one noting the brand has an exceptional warranty, with one user who claimed to be a professional mechanic saying Tekton products were easily replaceable thanks to their lifetime warranties. You'll find similar positive feedback about Tekton's warranty policy on other Reddit posts, such as one where a heavy equipment mechanic notes that all his chrome tools come from the brand and haven't let him down. When Royalty Auto Service made a video list of tool recommendations for Christmas gifts, it included two products from the company. One is the Tekton Pick Set, noting it's more comprehensive than many competitors' and covers nearly all the angles a mechanic would ever need. It also highlights the durability of the picks and says they won't bend during use.
Royalty Auto Service actually had to pause production of its video because the Tekton "extremely high-quality" tool it was recommending — the Tekton ball-peen hammer — was currently in use by a working mechanic. The mechanic stopped his work on a truck to show off the hammer, saying it was one of his favorite tools in part because of its weight and long handle. Additionally, Royalty Auto Service praises Tekton's quality control. It does note, however, that it might be a bit too heavy to be a stocking stuffer.
Gray Tools
A redditor who posted in r/Tools opines that Gray Tools, which calls itself "Canada's premium hand tool company," wants to be seen as the Canadian version of Snap-On. It seems to be an apt comparison, as many mechanics use the brand. In the same Reddit thread, one full-time mechanic explicitly says they have used both brands side-by-side and that they prefer Gray over Snap-On. According to this mechanic, they find Gray's tools to have better ergonomics and to be more durable under heavy work conditions. While they commend the brand for having a lifetime warranty, they note they've only needed to use it once, for a socket, despite owning thousands of dollars' worth of Gray products.
The mechanic emphasizes the durability of Gray tools by also adding that they still use their grandfather's Gray wrenches that are from the 1960s, which continued to work like they had just come out of the box. They strongly recommend the brand, though concede it can be expensive. Other commenters in the thread also note the high quality of Gray tools, while others who are less enthusiastic about the brand still call its hardware perfectly serviceable. However, a couple of mechanics on another r/Tools thread disagree, with one saying Gray breaker bars fall apart and the other disparaging its ratchets. The latter does admit that wrenches and sockets from the company were solid choices, though.
User reviews for Gray Tools tend to also be very positive. The Gray Tools 3 ½-inch Hand Seamer Plier, which can be used in bodywork and custom fabrication jobs, has a solid 4.4 out of 5 overall customer score. The same goes for simpler tools, with one owner saying that Gray's hex keys have lasted years and another praising their etching and stating that they hold up under daily use on the job.
How these tool brands were selected for this list
Only companies currently making and selling products were considered for this list. To find ones that mechanics actually use, even when Snap-On is an available option, a variety of sources were researched. This includes user reviews from owners of alternative tool brands, including those that use them professionally. Reddit posts and conversations between mechanics were also used as a resource, providing helpful insight into various pros and cons that come with using each brand on the job. Direct interviews with mechanics were also researched, as were several YouTube channels produced by professional automotive technicians and mechanics that provided recommendations, backed by firsthand experience and strong arguments, for some of the tool brands included in this list of Snap-On alternatives.