5 Tool Brands That Mechanics Choose Over Snap-On

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The old maxim "a shoddy workman blames their tools" also works in reverse: A good workman knows to give high-quality tools proper credit. For many mechanics and automotive technicians, Snap-On is the go-to brand when it comes to hand tools and other equipment often used in the trade. It dominates the competition in terms of sheer numbers and for good reason — by all accounts Snap-On tools are reliable, durable, and, perhaps most importantly, do their job and do it well.

But just because Snap-On is the top brand used in the field doesn't mean it's the only one. There are several other companies that manufacture premium tools and that have plenty of professional mechanics using them in their garage. There are multiple reasons someone may choose or recommend a different name over Snap-On, including brand loyalty, accessibility, and personal preferences when it comes to form and function. One big reason may be that Snap-On tools often come with a literal price. While there are certainly Snap-On tools that are worth buying on a budget, filling out your toolkit with the brand may be too expensive for a lot of us.

Whether it's about money, any of the aforementioned reasons, or other causes, Snap-On isn't the only game in town. Based on opinions of expert mechanics and automotive technicians on YouTube, online discussions between professionals on forums like Reddit, one-on-one interviews, and product reviews from mechanics who've used them, here are five tool brands that mechanics choose to use over Snap-On. More information on how these brands were selected and evaluated can be found at the end of this list.