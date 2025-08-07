Have A Fitting Stuck In A Tight Spot? Use This Tool Socket To Make The Job Easier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The world of tools is constantly evolving and expanding, and there's a virtually unlimited number of gadgets and devices designed to help us tackle our jobs and hobbies. If you work in the trades or are a hardcore DIY enthusiast, you're probably already aware of how vast and diverse the tool industry is. However, even seasoned pros can sometimes find themselves surprised, and equally thrilled, by niche devices.

One such obscure tool is a Weatherhead socket. If you've never heard of a Weatherhead socket, don't worry. They're not incredibly common, and their applications are relatively limited to a few niche uses. That said, they can be wildly valuable tools to keep in your kit. Weatherhead sockets are designed to remove and install a specific type of hydraulic fitting. They take their name from the Weatherhead hydraulic fitting brand and are built to be used with 90-degree fittings. The reason why Weatherhead sockets are so useful is that those 90-degree fittings are often located in extremely tight spaces. Because of the 90-degree bend in the fitting, you can't slip a standard socket over the fastener, and if the fitting is located in a tight spot, you may be unable to use a basic wrench, too. That's where Weatherhead sockets come into play.

These devices look similar to regular sockets but have a cutout on one side. That allows you to place the socket over the fitting's fastener, as well as the 90-degree bend. Then, you can use a standard socket wrench and extension to remove or install the fitting. While they may not see the most use, Weatherhead sockets can be lifesavers when you need them. If you're interested in learning more about where to buy these devices, as well as about some similar tools, stick around.