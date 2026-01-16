Who Makes Festool Tools And Where Are They Manufactured?

With many power tool brands, pinning down exactly who makes a product — and where it's made — isn't always straightforward. The story behind who makes Ryobi socket sets is a prime example of the complexities of modern tool branding and manufacturing. Against this backdrop, it's refreshing to find a company that relies on a handful of known locations to manufacture the vast majority of its tools. We're talking about Festool, a German company that manufactures 80% of its products in its home country, a rare thing in these days of complex global supply chains and farmed-out manufacturing.

Festool can trace its roots back to Germany in the 1920s, hardly the most promising era to begin such an entrepreneurial enterprise, but the company's founders, Albert Fezer and Gottlieb Stoll, went ahead and set it up. Originally called Fezer & Stoll, this was shortened to Festo before becoming Festo Tooltechnic in 1992 and Festool in 2000. While the branding has changed, much else has remained strikingly consistent. Today, Festool operates as part of TTS Tooltechnic Systems, alongside other brands such as SawStop and Shaper. However, the company has remained family-owned throughout its history and continues to be headquartered in the same region of Germany where it was founded over a century ago.

The company now manufactures a wide range of tools and accessories, including drills & screwdrivers, sanders, routing tools, planers, and even exoskeletons.