Who Makes Ryobi's Socket Sets? Here's What You Need To Know

Ryobi is one of the most prominent tool makers on the planet. Perhaps best known for being one of the best cheap power tool brands, it also manufactures a wide range of hand tools and accessories. Among these are a range of socket sets that are aimed mainly at the DIY and home mechanic niche. However, as with many modern tool brands, the name on the box doesn't always tell the full story about the company behind the brand and where the tools are manufactured. To understand this, we need to take a quick look at the history of Ryobi.

The company was formed in Japan in December 1943, initially producing die-cast parts mainly for the aviation industry. It wasn't until the sixties that the first Ryobi power tool came on the market; unfortunately, there is no clear indication of when they first produced a socket set. What we do know is that Ryobi's consumer tools are no longer produced by Ryobi Ltd. in Japan. Instead, Ryobi Limited licences the Ryobi Trademark to Techtronic Industries Consumer Power Tools, Inc. (TTI), a Hong Kong-based manufacturer that also owns brands including Milwaukee, Hoover, Hart, among various others.

TTI has a network of manufacturing plants that includes facilities in the US, China, Mexico, and Vietnam. Most Ryobi tools are manufactured in these factories, with China being the primary source. However, the Ryobi brand has its headquarters in the US, more specifically, it's based out of Greenville, South Carolina. Let's take a closer look at TTI, and how socket sets fit into its wider manufacturing structure.