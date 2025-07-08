Where Are Matco Tools Made And Who Owns The Company Today?

An American company from its inception, Matco was founded in 1946, but launched its mobile sales operations in 1979. Today, these mobile sales define the company's image, with Matco having over 1,900 mobile sales franchisees across North America. Matco might have started as a small business, but the company is now owned by Vontier Corporation, which is a major industrial technology company that's listed on the S&P 500.

Vontier also owns a number of other subsidiaries, but it doesn't own any other tool brands. In fact, much of what Vontier does revolves around building software for everything from fleet tracking devices to EV charging points. Vontier — and by extension, Matco — might be American companies, but that doesn't mean that all the tools they're selling are made in America. In fact, plenty aren't, although exactly where they're made varies between individual products.

Matco's toolboxes are one of its key product lines that are consistently made in America. They're assembled at a plant in Jamestown, New York, and Matco has been keen to show off its craftspeople at work in various promotional videos for its toolbox line. The prominent Matco branding that can also be seen outside the plant makes it pretty clear who the facility builds products for, in case Matco hadn't already made it clear enough in its promotional material. There are cheaper alternatives to Matco toolboxes available, but not all of them are made in America.