America's carmakers aren't spread evenly around the country. There are major clusters of automotive factories and headquarters in the Midwest and Southeast, with a smaller number of brands being based on the West Coast. While Washington and Oregon are both home to major semi-truck manufacturers, almost all of the West Coast-based car brands can be found in California.

Since 2021, the number of major car brands based in the state has reduced, since Tesla moved its official headquarters from California to Texas under the direction of CEO Elon Musk. That's despite the company's engineering headquarters remaining in Palo Alto and its Fremont factory remaining a critical part of its operations. Even after that high-profile departure, California remains a hub for EV brands, but it's also where the headquarters of various supercar brands, niche luxury brands, and even a mainstream premium car brand can be found.

That's not accounting for the many plucky startups that are dotted throughout the state, some of which are closer to delivering production-ready cars than others. They range from fresh-faced newcomers that are still in the early stages of development to long-established companies that have taken two decades to deliver a single prototype car. We're ignoring all of those startups here and focusing on five carmakers that actually have a proven track record of delivering vehicles, even if plenty of car buyers might not have heard of all of them.