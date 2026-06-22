2026 Acura MDX Type S Review: A More Fitting Flagship Than NSX Ever Was

Driving the MDX Type S around Los Angeles for a week, I had a realization. With the NSX long gone from their lineup (the last NSX was built nearly four years ago), the MDX has been the flagship vehicle for Acura for quite some time. The NSX was fantastic, and totally wouldn't fit in Acura's lineup today. The MDX, however, is their biggest SUV and their most expensive vehicle, with added performance coming via the Type S trim, and it reps the brand in a big way.

Smaller Acura vehicles like the Integra Type S offer compact-hatchback performance and an ambitious entry point for brand enthusiasts, but the three-row MDX is a much better seller. The MDX typically sells double the number of units in a given year than the entry-level Integra, so no matter how much we enthusiasts love the Integra, it's the MDX that holds up the brand name.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

The MDX, while it certainly isn't a brand-defining flagship like the NSX, or a speedy hatchback with decades of name cachet, has the weight of lofty expectations resting on its shoulders. Along with entertaining driving dynamics, the MDX needs to be fairly premium. It represents the storied luxury brand, offering the latest tech they can muster up in the most family-friendly package. Thankfully, it's big enough and strong enough to carry the load of a demanding luxury market, and it even goes a bit further by being genuinely fun to drive.