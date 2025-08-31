How Much Does The Lexus TX 350 Cost & Is It Bigger Than The RX?

Lexus has a pretty robust lineup of SUVs these days. The sub-compact UX and the compact NX are strong choices for small, upscale vibes. Dominant ultra-luxury flagships like the LX sit at the top of its range, and in the middle of Lexus' lineup is the popular and long-lasting RX. Yes, that's a lot of X's, but Lexus wants to make sure it's covering all the SUV ground it can. Helping achieve that goal is the TX, which slots in between the RX and the LX in terms of both price and size.

From nose to tail, the RX measures 192.5 inches long, or just over 16 feet. The TX rides on the same platform (Lexus calls it the GA-K platform), but it stretches that number out by almost a foot: it is 203.5 inches long. So, yes, the TX is bigger. It makes use of that extra space with a third row of seating, where the RX only has two rows. The 2026 Lexus RX 350 has a starting price of $50,575, but the extra row of seating in the 2026 TX 350 requires you to spend a bit more. The RX 350 has an MSRP of $57,090 (both prices include a $1,450 destination fee). The TX 350's base trim already includes a lot of luxury features for the money, but you can opt for higher trims for even more equipment. And, of course, there are a few hybrid powertrains to choose from if you so desire.