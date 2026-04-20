Driving Czinger's $2.7m Hypercar Makes You Feel Like A Fighter Pilot

Year in and year out at Monterey Car Week, automotive startup and industry disruptor Czinger Vehicles brought seemingly the same outlandish hypercar to show off and made seemingly the same presentation about groundbreaking tech repeatedly. Of course, the journey from concept to production car for any startup always takes longer than expected—which seems doubly accurate for a company building something so aggressively against the mold.

Then, news of track records across America falling to the wild iterative-designed and 3D-printed 21C broke, prompting questions of what exactly "production car" even meant in the modern era.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

But now, with customer deliveries underway and Czinger's tech proliferating throughout the automotive industry, the time finally came to schedule media drives. So I joined the Czinger team in Malibu for a thorough morning in the canyons, highly curious to experience how madcap innovations and starfighter style translate to driving dynamics on public roads. Without the chance to do any track driving, my few hours behind the wheel required adopting a whole new level of awareness to adjust my brain to such truly mind-boggling performance.