This Aston Martin DBR22 Is A Super-Rare Roadster For The Super-Rich

Aston Martin's DB models have been hailed as some of the best-looking classic cars, primarily because of their frequent appearances in James Bond movies. Besides their striking curves and a streamlined design for lower drag, the DBs were star performers in multiple racing competitions in the second half of the twentieth century. The Aston Martin DBR1 was instrumental in the company's success during key racing events, coming in second at the 1959 edition of the 24 hours of Le Mans, and finishing first at Nürburgring 1000 KM the same year. To honor its racing legacy, Aston Martin has now released the concept DBR22 open-roof two-seater racing car.

The Aston Martin DBR22 is inspired by the iconic and timeless designs of the DBR1 and the DBR3, although with modern nuances to give it a more premium look. Notably, the "DB" in the moniker stands for David Brown, the industrialist engineer who owned the sports car brand between 1947 and 1972. It was under his leadership that Aston Martin proved its mettle in professional racing events.

The branding was officially dropped when Ford acquired Aston Martin in 1972 but was reinstated in 1994 with the DB7, which propelled the then-struggling company back into the limelight.