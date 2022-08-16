This Aston Martin DBR22 Is A Super-Rare Roadster For The Super-Rich
Aston Martin's DB models have been hailed as some of the best-looking classic cars, primarily because of their frequent appearances in James Bond movies. Besides their striking curves and a streamlined design for lower drag, the DBs were star performers in multiple racing competitions in the second half of the twentieth century. The Aston Martin DBR1 was instrumental in the company's success during key racing events, coming in second at the 1959 edition of the 24 hours of Le Mans, and finishing first at Nürburgring 1000 KM the same year. To honor its racing legacy, Aston Martin has now released the concept DBR22 open-roof two-seater racing car.
The Aston Martin DBR22 is inspired by the iconic and timeless designs of the DBR1 and the DBR3, although with modern nuances to give it a more premium look. Notably, the "DB" in the moniker stands for David Brown, the industrialist engineer who owned the sports car brand between 1947 and 1972. It was under his leadership that Aston Martin proved its mettle in professional racing events.
The branding was officially dropped when Ford acquired Aston Martin in 1972 but was reinstated in 1994 with the DB7, which propelled the then-struggling company back into the limelight.
Limited edition goodness
In addition to the DB Series, the new concept — DBR22 — also marks the 10th anniversary of Aston Martin's bespoke division, called Q by Aston Martin. The division is famous for producing highly exclusive and predominantly limited edition cars such as the Aston Martin Victor, Vulcan, and the Vantage V600. While the company does not explicitly say so, some suggest the 10th anniversary may imply the production could be limited to just 10 models.
Although Aston Martin may not sell the DBR22, but it will form the basis of future sportscars by the company. The reference design packs in the same 5.2-liter engine seen on several Aston Martins in the recent past. The V12 Twin-Turbo engine delivers 715PS (705 horsepower) along with 753Nm (555.4 pound-feet) of torque, which helps the DBR22 leap forward from zero to 98kmph (60mph) in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 319kmph (198mph).
Plus, premium, and lightweight
The design of the Aston Martin DBR22 is a blend of modernism and minimalism. The front grille is complemented by a minimally invasive carbon fiber grid, while the hood features a horseshoe-shaped vent for better aerodynamics. The rear subframe features elements that have been 3D-printed from aluminum, thereby reducing the body weight without affecting its stiffness. The rear fascia features a thin strip of tail light stretched across the entire width of the car's body. Underneath the tail light sits a patch of a perforated panel to allow hot air from under the body to exit from the rear end.
The cockpit has been blessed with lavish use of carbon fiber and leather. The DBR22 also features 21-inch alloy wheels with a unique 14-spoke design. These wheels feature a special central-locking hub usually seen in racing cars.
Aston Martin will unveil the DBR22 concept at Monterey Car Week in California this week, where it is also speculated to showcase the V12 Vantage. The car will be exhibited at Pebble Beach Concours D' Elegance from August 19 to 21, 2022.