The Most Commonly Changed Car Parts (And What They Cost To Replace)

For many car owners, there comes a canon event in the ownership experience, usually after buying your first car. And that is when you're standing in the shop, looking at a quotation for a certain job — be it something as mundane as an oil change, or something larger like a full alternator replacement — and wondering whether you're getting ripped off. Well, though cars are engineering marvels, as with all machines, there are certain consumable parts on the vehicle. Many of these are routine maintenance items that are expected to be changed after either a certain duration has passed, or a certain mileage number has been crossed.

The car is only the start of a long and unfortunately recurring financial relationship (that tends to reveal itself at the worst possible moments). A car is less like an item you own, and more like the chance to pay a subscription for brake pads, oil, and batteries. The downside to avoiding these essential replacements (as and when due) is, of course, an even larger dent in your pocket down the line, not to mention the safety aspect.

The frustrating bit is how often no one gives you a straight cost — the quotations from garages can range from fair to wishful thinking on the mechanic's part. So, while we have relied heavily on our own experiences with the prices listed in this article, we've also triple-checked with some independent quotes, as well as with online estimation services like the RepairPal calculator.