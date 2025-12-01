Stop Wasting Money On Windshield Wiper Blade Replacements: Try This Instead

Let's say you are trying to save money on your routine auto maintenance wherever you can. There is a specific area where you can pinch some pennies without putting your car in any jeopardy. This is about a way to greatly reduce your outlay for replacement parts whenever you need to replace your windshield wipers.

The key to these savings is to replace only the rubber part of the wiper and not the entire wiper arm. This means that instead of paying for the whole wiper arm structure, which includes all the plastic and/or metal parts needed to support the rubber wiper blade, you simply replace the blade itself. These rubber blades are usually called refills when you are searching for them online or in an auto parts store.

The price difference between refills and complete wiper arm assemblies can be considerable. A search on Amazon turned up three different sources of refill blades, all priced at $5.99 for a set of four 28" rubber refill blades, with some priced higher. The 28" length means that these refills can be easily cut down to the size you need for your wipers. A utility knife or heavy-duty scissors should do the trick; just measure the blade you are removing against the new one and trim to fit. On the other hand, complete wiper arm assembly replacements will cost you more, ranging from $12.89 to $41.99 for a set of two, depending on brand and vehicle.