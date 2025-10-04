Silicone Vs Rubber Wiper Blades: Is One Really Better Than The Other?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Knowing how often to replace your windshield wipers is part of regular car maintenance. At the same time, familiarizing yourself with the difference between the various types of wiper blades is also important, since different solutions come with varying performance, durability, and maintenance needs. The two most common choices include silicone and rubber blades, and is one really better than the other? In most instances, silicone blades both perform better and last longer than rubber blades.

According to testing carried out by Car and Driver, silicone blades were found to last twice as long as their standard rubber counterparts, while also performing better in harsh weather conditions. On the other hand, rubber blades are more affordable and more readily available. So, if lower upfront costs and availability are more important to you than longevity and performance, then rubber blades are likely going to suit your needs better.