Why Your Windshield Wipers Are Squeaking (And Fixes To Try)

Before you do anything, such as buying all new windshield wipers, it's best to inspect your current ones because there might be an easy and free solution. Look for cracks or any other kind of damage in the rubber of the blades. If there is any kind of damage, then yes, it's time to replace the wipers. Otherwise, regularly cleaning the windshield will help avoid that pesky nuisance of a noise because the wipers will work properly without any dirt between the wipers and windshield.

While you're at it, you should also clean the blades just as frequently as you clean the windshield. A swipe along the blades with a clean cloth should do the trick. And rubbing alcohol can act as a surprising home staple that will make your windshield wipers clean again. Wipers are especially ineffective if they're not pressed against the windshield and as a car ages, the wiper arm can loosen. If that's the case, tightening the wiper arm should put a stop to any squeaking.

Lastly, you can try lubricating the blades with silicone wiper blade lubricant or even WD-40 to reduce the amount of friction between the blades and windshield. Just apply a small amount and the wipers should be as quiet as a mouse.