Why Your Windshield Wipers Are Squeaking (And Fixes To Try)
Few things are as obnoxious while driving as having squeaky windshield wipers. Sometimes drivers can mask the noise with music but that doesn't make the issue go away. Not to mention it can be a dangerous annoyance to ignore. The most common cause for squeaky windshield wipers is a simple case of them being too dirty. When the wipers are dirty, they don't function as intended, which can be a driving hazard because visibility is low. It doesn't only happen when the wipers aren't clean, as it can also happen when the windshield isn't clean enough. Even new windshield wipers straight out of the packaging squeak. However, there are several other causes for squeaky wipers.
Windshield wipers can make a squeaking or creaking noise when one or both are damaged or when the driver has the wiper speed set too high when the amount of rainfall doesn't call for it. Purchasing the wrong kind of wiper or not properly adjusting them is also going to make that annoying little noise. Luckily, other than replacing the wipers twice a year, there are some rather easy fixes for any of these issues.
How to fix squeaky windshield wipers and when to replace them
Before you do anything, such as buying all new windshield wipers, it's best to inspect your current ones because there might be an easy and free solution. Look for cracks or any other kind of damage in the rubber of the blades. If there is any kind of damage, then yes, it's time to replace the wipers. Otherwise, regularly cleaning the windshield will help avoid that pesky nuisance of a noise because the wipers will work properly without any dirt between the wipers and windshield.
While you're at it, you should also clean the blades just as frequently as you clean the windshield. A swipe along the blades with a clean cloth should do the trick. And rubbing alcohol can act as a surprising home staple that will make your windshield wipers clean again. Wipers are especially ineffective if they're not pressed against the windshield and as a car ages, the wiper arm can loosen. If that's the case, tightening the wiper arm should put a stop to any squeaking.
Lastly, you can try lubricating the blades with silicone wiper blade lubricant or even WD-40 to reduce the amount of friction between the blades and windshield. Just apply a small amount and the wipers should be as quiet as a mouse.