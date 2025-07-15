How Often Your Brake Rotors Need Replacing (And How To Tell When It's Time)

In an ideal setting where the sky's the limit in terms of budget and labor costs, replacing the brake rotors or brake discs when changing the brake pads is highly recommended. The brake rotors in your car should have a relatively smooth surface, but deep grooves and other imperfections will develop over time or as the brake pads wear out. Pairing new brake pads with old rotors could result in uneven wear and subpar braking performance, since brake pads need a smooth surface to press onto to create the necessary friction and stop the vehicle.

Herein lies a somewhat complicated dilemma: The brake pads will typically wear out quicker than the rotors. Should you replace the brake discs even if they're in relatively good shape? The answer depends on many variables, since it isn't always necessary to replace the rotors when changing the brake pads.

Experts recommend a brake inspection every time your car gets an oil change, and this mainly involves a technician checking the thickness of the brake pads (and rear brake shoes, when applicable) and the smoothness of the rotors. On average, a mostly city-driven car will need a brake pad replacement every 30,000 to 35,000 miles, while vehicles that do a lot of highway duty can have pads lasting as much as 80,000 miles.

If your car's brake rotors feel rough or have visible grooves at, let's say, 35,000 miles, it would be better and safer to replace the rotors when swapping to new brake pads. On average, the brake rotors could last 30,000 to 70,000 miles, depending on the type of car and usage scenarios.