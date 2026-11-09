Every Spare Tire Type & How To Tell Which One You Need

Most people have probably driven a vehicle that comes with a built-in spare tire. Using it might require removing everything from your trunk, plus some elbow grease or even a roadside service call. Yet not every vehicle is as well equipped as you might hope. Some new cars don't come with spares at all. Even cars with a spare in the trunk might not keep you out of the local tire shop.

The type of spare tire you have will determine how far you can travel, and at what speed, before fixing the original tire. Depending on your driving habits, budget, and other factors, you might want something better than the spare that came (or didn't come) with your car.

From how long you can drive on a spare to what tools you'll need to make it work for your vehicle, there's a lot to consider when investing in a spare tire. Here's every spare tire type you should know, and how to decide which one you need.