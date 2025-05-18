Do Spare Tires Expire? Here's How Often They Need To Be Replaced

Knowing how long new tires should last is incredibly important, regardless of how often you drive your car. Those who cover a lot of miles are likely to wear their tires down, and will change them according to when the tread gets too low. In comparison, drivers who only cover short distances each year will be more likely to change their tires according to their age. Tires begin to crack as they go brittle with age, which is just one of the crucial ways to know when your tires need changing.

As a general rule, tires should be at least inspected every six years, and then replaced if any signs of wear, failure, or bad tire health are displayed. Building upon that, tires should absolutely be replaced after 10 years, regardless of tread depth or visual condition — so this can be considered the expiration date of a tire.

However, what about the spare tire? How should motorists know when to change their spare, and do they expire like regular tires, or are they OK to let age, as they are only used in an emergency situation anyway? The answer is yes, spare tires do expire, and you should treat them with the same care and consideration as you treat regular wheels and tires.