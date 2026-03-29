What Is The 50-50 Rule For Spare Tires?

There are several ways to deal with a flat tire. If the hole in the tire isn't too big to fix, drivers can attempt to repair it with a puncture repair kit. Alternatively, they can fit a spare tire. While some cars might have full-size spares, many cars have a smaller, space-saving tire that's designed to be a temporary fix to get back on the road again, sometimes called a donut.

Anyone who fits a smaller-sized spare tire should keep in mind the 50-50 rule, which is an easy way to remember what you can and can't do when your car has a spare tire fitted. The rule states that you should not drive more than 50 miles on a smaller-sized spare tire, and you should not drive at more than 50 mph during your journey.

The spare tire is designed to be a way to get you to the nearest shop, where your flat tire can be replaced and refitted to your car. It isn't designed to be a permanent replacement, and if you drive for a much longer period of time on a spare, you can end up costing yourself more money in the long run. This is because a smaller-sized spare tire can cause damage to the transmission if it's used for extended journeys.