12 Harbor Freight Hercules Power Tools Under $100 That Should Be On Your Radar
Harbor Freight has quite a few brands under its belt, but when it comes to premium power tools, Hercules is the name that goes up against industry leaders like Milwaukee and DeWalt. Hercules covers many staple power tool segments, from drills/drivers to ratchets to saws, and just about everything in between. Another similarity is that these brands can be pretty expensive, especially their most powerful, top-spec lines. If you're on a tighter budget, Hercules offers a solid lineup of tools that don't cost three digits.
Hercules uses its own cordless battery ecosystem, another similarity it has with top brands, to keep it as competitive as possible. While it's trickier to stay under $100 as a first-time buyer of Hercules power tools, you can add plenty to the collection if you already have one of the brand's 12V or 20V batteries. If you'd rather stick to corded power tools, though, Hercules also has a wide range of options under the limit that get outstanding ratings from hundreds of users. Here's a look at 12 Hercules power tools you should put on your radar.
20V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver
Hercules offers a popular range of drills and drivers. There are a few packages that you can pick up, but the 20V cordless drill and driver is one of the most effective tools within the ecosystem. If you don't have a battery, you can get the battery and charger for $97.99, but it's currently sold out on Harbor Freight's online store. The tool alone costs $69.99.
Capable of delivering 1,200 inch-pounds of torque at its peak, Hercules' offering here is more than capable of handling DIY jobs at home as well as being a great option for job sites. Hercules makes it clear how much better it is than brushed options, with 80% more power when you reach that maximum torque level. The 20V battery also gives you up to 350 uses per charge, with the two-speed transmission and 14 clutch settings providing plenty of control for each task.
20V Cordless 1/2 Gallon Wet/Dry Portable Vacuum
Another tool that's entirely different but can be just as useful as a drill/driver is the brand's cordless portable vacuum. What makes this so useful is that it's a wet/dry vacuum, meaning you can use it to clean up spills just as easily as general dirt in your home and/or workspace. These tools are also incredibly useful on road trips, where spilling drinks probably happens more often than you'd like. The more affordable cordless wet/dry vacuum from Hercules uses the same 20V battery and becomes a must-have if you already have one.
Through owner ratings, the 20V portable vacuum gets a 4.6 out of five-star rating from almost 400 reviews. The HEPA filter does most of the heavy lifting here, trapping 99.97 percent of dust at 0.3 microns. Alongside the top-range performance, the vacuum also has a generous half-gallon tank to pick up all the debris, which may not be enough for more heavy-duty use, but is still plenty for on-the-spot cleanups. Pricing sits at $44.99 as standard for the tool only. The cheapest compatible battery is currently $19.97.
12V Cordless 1/4 in. Extended-Reach Ratchet
One of Hercules' smaller cordless power tools is the 12V 1/4-inch extended-reach ratchet. It can easily be one of the most useful tools on this list if you are building a mechanic's toolkit. Engines, in particular, offer tough angles and plenty of nuts and bolts that are difficult to reach and remove, so investing in a high-quality ratchet gives you one of the most efficient tools for the job, especially if you have a lot to work on.
This isn't the largest ratchet of its kind that Hercules makes, but if you're dealing with smaller fasteners that are extra difficult to shift, the quarter-inch square drive on this tool should prove massively useful. The neck itself can extend 4 inches to help reach into tight spaces as well. It produces 35 pound-feet of torque at 275 RPM, with Harbor Freight noting the 12V battery helps deliver power on par with pneumatic options. Priced at $64.99 for the tool only, it has a 4.7-star rating from over 230 owners.
11 Amp 4-1/2 in. Paddle-Switch Angle Grinder
There's slightly less variety of corded tools in the Hercules lineup compared to the battery-powered options, but they can still potentially be more practical depending on your needs. Staying under the $100 mark also reduces the availability, but the 11-amp paddle-switch angle grinder is one of the best value-for-money buys from the brand, especially when taking how well the tool has been received into account. The 4-1/2-inch angle grinder sits at $64.99, with over 850 ratings and a strong 4.8-star average.
Harbor explicitly states that this tool is built for professional use and takes the necessary steps to make sure it can handle those jobs effectively. The 11-amp motor itself can deliver up to 11,000 RPM for grinding and cutting tasks. Reinforcements are made throughout the tool, such as the all-metal gearbox with an aluminum gear case, helping it last as long as possible. On the side, the lever can sit in either a horizontal or vertical position to maximize comfort. The purchase includes a 4.5-inch grinding wheel and guard.
20V Brushless Cordless Compact Reciprocating Saw
Harbor Freight offers quite a few different saws under the Hercules name, but the cordless, compact reciprocating saw is sure to become a staple tool if you often deal with larger DIY projects that need power and efficiency over delicacy. While tools like the angle grinder can cut various materials effectively with the right disc, a reciprocating saw should be on your radar for demolition work. It's also one of the highest-rated products on this list, getting a 4.9 out of five-star rating from owners.
This is another great tool to keep on your radar if you've already invested in the 20V battery ecosystem, marketed as faster, lighter, and more durable than others in the manufacturer's lineup. This tool also uses a brushless motor to excel in all three areas, delivering a solid 3,000 SPM with a variable-speed trigger for optimal control. Comfort and safety are also a big focus for this saw, using an electric brake to stop the blade as quickly as possible.
3.5 Amp Variable-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool
While an oscillating multi-tool can't fully replace larger tools, it's a must-have for cleaner, more precise cuts on hard-to-reach jobs, such as ceiling repairs or areas where tools like saws would create too much mess. This is also a corded tool, so you can get it for under $100 even if you don't already have any Hercules batteries at home. This oscillating tool is priced at $69.99.
The all-metal 3.5-amp motor puts it towards the higher end of the power scale, but still not fit for heavy-duty usage. However, it'll be outstanding at tasks like flush and plunge cutting, as well as small-scale finishing that a big sander or grinder isn't very practical for. You also get a generous 3.3-degree oscillating range to help get into awkward or tight spaces. Thanks to the variable speed dial, this tool can reach up to 20,000 OPM, but should be just as effective at lower speeds as well, judging by the 4.6 out of five-star score from over 500 owner ratings.
20V Cordless Compact Heat Gun
This is another niche tool from Hercules to feature on this list. However, if you need the best tool for tasks like stripping adhesives, paint, and varnishes from various materials, a heat gun will quickly become your go-to. From Hercules, the 20V compact heat gun gets plenty of praise for its overall practicality and effectiveness, scoring 4.1 out of five stars on average from over 200 reviews.
This cordless option from Hercules is also another choice for reaching tight spaces and areas that don't have an outlet nearby. Capable of reaching up to 905 degrees Fahrenheit, as much care is put into making sure the tool can cool down just as fast. Harbor Freight says it'll cool in 6 seconds, thanks to the ceramic heating element handling heat much better than the metal alloys used in other guns. At $39.99 for the tool only, it's one of the more affordable cordless Hercules tools.
20V Cordless 3/8 in. Compact 4-Mode Impact Wrench
If you need extra torque compared to what a ratchet might give you, a high-quality impact driver is the obvious step up in this regard. It's no surprise to see Hercules offer a super competitive tool in this segment, with the 20V compact 4-mode impact wrench covering all the essential ground to make it a great choice if you work on your own cars a lot. The lower torque rating probably won't be enough for professionals, but for under $100, it doesn't mean it's not worth the $59.99 for the tool only.
The 20V battery delivers up to 275 pound-feet of torque, which is competitive for its price point. Hercules continues the trend with a brushless motor inside this tool as well. It's also quite small for its type and has a 3/8-inch drive, making it far better suited for small spaces compared to larger, more expensive alternatives. The variable-speed trigger helps you maintain a steady torque level for each job, with four modes to further assist you.
Brushless Cordless 5 in. Random Orbit Sander
Sanders are another segment where Hercules focuses its cordless technology, with three to choose from at the time of writing. The one that gets the most attention, though, is the cordless random orbit sander. If you work primarily with wood, this should be one to add to your collection for smooth results all around.
If you haven't used an orbital sander before, they work differently from other types by combining full-circle motions with oscillations, helping to clear debris more easily without leaving marks on your material. This specific battery-powered random orbit sander from Hercules operates at a maximum of 12,000 OPM, with an eight-hole dust collection system to help with the cleanup and further improve the finish. For $54.99 (tool only), the 4.8 out of five-star score from over 100 ratings gives us all the confidence that this tool is worth the investment.
4 Amp 1/4 in. Die Grinder
Alongside the larger, heavy-duty tools, Hercules also makes a different type of grinder if you need something much more precise, as is the case with so many other of the brand's tools. In this case, the 1/4-inch die grinder is designed specifically to provide a clean finish while being as comfortable as possible to actually use. Priced at $69.99, this tool doesn't need a battery to work, removing the need to spend extra on such batteries.
Harbor Freight says this 4-amp die grinder can deliver 35% more power compared to direct competitors, reaching 25,000 RPM at its maximum. It also uses what the brand calls a 'slim-barrel' design, making it one of the smaller tools on this list that can make just as big a difference when you need the utmost accuracy, particularly in tight spaces. User ratings come in at a solid 4.5 out of five stars.
20/120V Cordless Dual-Power Jobsite Fan
Most of the tools produced under the Hercules name focus on getting the job done itself, which is what makes this next tool far more unique on this list. If you tend to work in hot conditions, whether that be the weather or in closed, tight spaces, having a reliable fan on standby can be just as important as having a quality power tool. As do many of its rivals, Hercules offers a cordless jobsite fan that should be on your radar if you have one of the 20V batteries already. If you don't, this fan can also be powered with a 120V cord.
This fan won't cover a large space, but it will be super effective at keeping you cool in more isolated spots. Delivering up to 300 CFM and 11 MPH speeds thanks to the variable-speed control, you can turn the fan up to 120 degrees to maximize the coverage that it does have. Falling well below the $100 limit, this dual-power jobsite fan only costs $26.99. It's also one of the most well-reviewed tools on this list, with over 700 ratings giving it an average score of 4.7 out of five stars.
20V Cordless 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw
The final tool on this list is another one of Hercules' saws, but used much differently from the reciprocating saw. While the latter is great for rough demolition, a circular saw is almost always the go-to if you need clean, straight cuts on larger pieces of material like wood, plastic, and metal, as long as the correct blade is attached. The Hercules 6-1/2-inch saw ticks all the boxes, making the $79.99 standard price tag all the more attractive.
Once again, using an all-metal construction for the gears, you shouldn't have to worry about it giving up on you anytime soon after purchase. The saw can reach a competitive 5,000 RPM and features a soft-start function built into the motor, helping with overall comfort and efficiency. An electric brake also helps with cooldown. Harbor Freight says that compared to other tools in the segment, this saw gives three times the amount of run time with 25% more power. With almost 500 ratings, this cordless circular saw gets a 4.7 out of five-star rating on average.
Methodology
To select the tools for this list, we first made sure that each of them could be purchased from Harbor Freight's online store at the time of writing. Secondly, to ensure that these tools are effective for a wide range of users, we've only chosen those that have at least 100 ratings and an average rating of four out of five stars or higher.