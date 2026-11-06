12 Harbor Freight Hercules Power Tools Under $100 That Should Be On Your Radar

Harbor Freight has quite a few brands under its belt, but when it comes to premium power tools, Hercules is the name that goes up against industry leaders like Milwaukee and DeWalt. Hercules covers many staple power tool segments, from drills/drivers to ratchets to saws, and just about everything in between. Another similarity is that these brands can be pretty expensive, especially their most powerful, top-spec lines. If you're on a tighter budget, Hercules offers a solid lineup of tools that don't cost three digits.

Hercules uses its own cordless battery ecosystem, another similarity it has with top brands, to keep it as competitive as possible. While it's trickier to stay under $100 as a first-time buyer of Hercules power tools, you can add plenty to the collection if you already have one of the brand's 12V or 20V batteries. If you'd rather stick to corded power tools, though, Hercules also has a wide range of options under the limit that get outstanding ratings from hundreds of users. Here's a look at 12 Hercules power tools you should put on your radar.