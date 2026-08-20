Home Improvement Tools At Lowe's Under $100 Worth Adding To Your Collection
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Every DIYer knows the sinking feeling that comes when you uncover a problem you don't have the tools to handle. Missing a crucial tool can add hours of workaround effort to the job or perhaps even make for a more dangerous resolution that shouldn't really be attempted by anyone but an experienced tool user (and maybe not even them at times). Using tools outside of their intended scope goes against OSHA's five basic safety rules. You're always going to have a better time if you bite the bullet and invest in a new tool to safely and efficiently get the job done instead of going rogue and trying to use your existing gear like a cowboy contractor. That's easier said than done in some cases, though. Plenty of tools that are right for the job are wrong for your wallet, but this doesn't have to be the standard.
There are plenty of options out there that can add significant functionality to your tool collection and home improvement capabilities without breaking the bank. You'll never go wrong waiting for a seasonal sale opportunity like the Labor Day offers at Home Depot, one of the best times of the year to hit the retailer. Lowe's is another important resource for quality, cost-effective equipment. Deals and discounts can be found at Lowe's throughout the year, too, and even when sales aren't offered, it's a solid option for routine material and tool-buying needs. These 12 tools are all highly rated choices that can add significantly to your capabilities while keeping the price tag under the three-figure mark.
Kobalt 24V Oscillating Multitool
An oscillating multitool is a piece of equipment that every home renovator should have in their arsenal. This is a tool that produces specialized plunge cuts that are realistically impossible to create with many other tools. The multitool can also support a wide range of other accessory attachments to cater to sanding needs and more. The varied approach it can offer is instrumental in managing the finishing touches and detail work on many projects around the house.
The Lowe's in-house tool brand Kobalt offers a solid option with its 24V Oscillating Multitool. The multitool doesn't come with a battery or charger but does ship with a soft case and a 16-piece accessory kit (17 pieces total, including the tool itself), all bundled for $79. The tool produces up to 18,000 oscillations per minute, with three speed selector settings that can reduce its blade movement down to 11,000 OPM. The tool ships with three plunge-cutting blades as well as other cutting equipment and a sanding pad with nine sandpaper pieces. It offers an oscillation angle of 3.6 degrees and features a built-in LED light and tool-free accessory changes.
DeWalt 11 Amp 4.5-inch Angle Grinder
An angle grinder is a versatile tool that can handle a wide range of projects. The angle grinder can be a useful piece of equipment for sharpening lawnmower blades, and it's also a critical cutting tool when working with metal, block, stone, among other materials that don't play nice with your standard sawing equipment. You can get fancy with an angle grinder, but a basic, corded model is frequently your best bet when handling routine home improvement tasks. This allows you to unplug it and know for sure that the tool can't be engaged. This is an important feature for a piece of equipment that is known to be exceedingly dangerous in the hands of both amateurs and professional users alike.
The DeWalt 11 Amp 4.5-inch Angle Grinder is listed for $79 at Lowe's and features a paddle switch for operation. It utilizes a one-touch disc guard that allows you to rotate it around a 360-degree axis with a single action for easy repositioning to protect against debris and sparks no matter how you hold the tool. It features a dust ejection system that kicks dust and particles back out of the tool, limiting the potential for damage to its interior components while cutting through material that tends to kick up plenty of debris. The grinder produces a maximum no-load speed of 11,000 RPM and comes with a two-position side handle as well as a 4-1/2-inch abrasive wheel to get you started.
Metabo HPT MultiVolt 18V 1/2-inch Drill Kit
Metabo HPT is a brand that offers lifetime tool-body warranty coverage on many of its cordless power tools. As long as the toolmaker continues producing all the parts that go into a piece of equipment, that tool will remain covered under the brand's warranty policy. As such, equipment like a cordless drill can act as a standout option that's likely to remain covered for virtually as long as you need the tool, given the relatively standardized construction of the unit.
The Metabo HPT MultiVolt 18V 1/2-inch Drill Kit is listed at Lowe's for $99 as a kit that includes two 2.0Ah batteries, a charger, a soft-sided tool bag, and a double-sided bit for good measure. It's marked down from $179 until the end of September, although other outlets have it listed for the same price without the time constraint (including Acme Tools and Amazon, with the kit marked down from $119 there), so this may ultimately be a marketing feature rather than a hard stop on the favorable pricing. The drill produces 620 in.-lbs. of maximum torque and a 2,000 RPM top speed while measuring in at just 6.1 inches. Metabo HPT claims its torque output and size to be best in its class while also delivering technology upgrades that augment its performance. The drill features an anti-kickback feature and a brushless motor alongside a reactive force control that cuts power if the tool is overloaded.
Kobalt 302-Piece Metric and SAE Mechanics Tool Set
There's a mechanics tool kit for any budget and need, and the Kobalt 302-Piece Metric and SAE Mechanics Tool Set is a great candidate for covering virtually every corner of the spectrum. The set is listed for $99, with a price reduction from $149 through the end of December, so there's plenty of time to bring the collection into your garage at a great price. The kit is housed in a hard plastic case featuring reinforced joints for a durable, long-lasting build. It includes a top lid that opens to reveal a range of bit-driving sockets, wrenches, ratchets, and more. Beneath the primary tool-holding space, there are two drawers that slide out to reveal a comprehensive set of polished sockets (101 in total).
The kit includes all three standard drive sizes in the ratchet handles, as well as a range of extensions and other components to help tackle a huge range of jobs. The ratchets and sockets are forged from chrome vanadium steel, giving them a quality level of durability that's slated for a lengthy life, even in tough usage environments. They're also finished with a high-polish shine for easy cleaning and a great visual.
Wagner QX2 Handheld Electric Paint Sprayer
A paint sprayer can be a massive productivity booster for home improvers looking to quickly lay down a new coat of paint on walls, cabinets, and other feature elements. Paint sprayers allow you to layer on an even coating while managing the thickness of the application with great control. This frequently results in faster drying times, and it can produce a more professional-looking finish, especially for painters who might be a little sloppier with a roller.
The Wagner QX2 Handheld Electric Paint Sprayer is a $73 purchase at Lowe's. It runs on corded power, meaning you won't run into the power limitations that frequently accompany battery-operated units that feature constant-on states or similar high power draws (such as sanders or large tools like a table saw). The sprayer offers the ability to work with paints and stains, and features three spray patterns, managed via the control finish nozzle, for horizontal, vertical, or round spray patterns with the tool. The sprayer's HVLP technology (high volume low pressure) prevents overspray and can improve your efficiency during staining. It's a tool ideal for DIY tasks and can handle an 8-by-8-foot area in less than 2 minutes. This is a solid choice for fencing, decks, furniture touch-ups, and more, providing coverage for a range of small to medium paint and staining tasks that home improvers often find themselves struggling to complete with rollers and brushes. A sprayer is also particularly valuable with workpieces that feature lots of crevices and crannies, like figured cabinet doors or antique furniture you're looking to upcycle.
Craftsman V20 Random Orbit Sander
A random orbit sander is a staple in home improvement tool collections everywhere. There are other sanding tools that will frequently find their way into a DIYer's kit to solve for unique and demanding sanding tasks that go beyond the basics, but when it comes to standard sanding, this is a home improver's bread and butter. These tools feature a circular sanding pad, usually with a hook-and-loop connection that makes for easy sticking and removal of the sandpaper disc. The Craftsman V20 Random Orbit Sander is a prime example of a classic tool in this category, and goes for $69 at Lowe's.
The tool delivers up to 12,000 orbits per minute at its peak no-load speed. It also features a 1-1/4-inch vacuum connection port and a dust bag to collect material thrown into the air during sanding tasks. It features a low profile with a rounded head that's easy to grip as well as vibration reduction technology that makes the tool more comfortable to use over lengthy material removal and surface perfecting tasks. It weighs 2.8 pounds and utilizes the classic connection style with eight holes positioned throughout the pad to support dust transfer rather than simply throwing it all up into the air.
Skil 15 Amp 7-1/4-inch Circular Saw
The Skil 15 Amp 7-1/4-inch Circular Saw is an interesting tool that matches some innovative upgrade potential with a low price tag that's ideal for handling all sorts of home improvement tasks with ease and efficiency. The tool retails for $70 at Lowe's and appears to be an upgraded model of a Skilsaw model that I personally use. This is a corded saw with a powerful 15 amp motor. It produces 5,300 RPM blade speeds and delivers up to a 51-degree bevel capacity for significant, angular cuts. The saw weighs just under 7 pounds, making it relatively lightweight and capable of handling numerous repeat cuts without developing significant fatigue.
Where the saw's features start to get impressive beyond its cutting power are in the integrations that help make using the saw easier. The tool includes a dust blower that helps keep your line of sight clear of debris and sawdust. It also features an integrated laser line that shines directly along the cut direction. Used in combination with something like a speed square or chalk line to mark out the entire length of a rip cut, this function can immediately improve your cutting game by helping you to stay exact in your cutting path with the circular saw.
Metabo HPT 18 Gauge Pneumatic Straight Brad Nailer
Metabo HPT makes a wide range of tools, including a set of pneumatic nailing equipment. There are many nailers to consider in the catalog, but the most versatile option is likely its 18 Gauge Pneumatic Straight Brad Nailer. The tool is listed for $69 at Lowe's with a price reduction from $109 until the end of October. However, I own one of these and purchased it at the same $69 price tag a few months back while it was ostensibly also on sale. It appears likely that this sale price will continue long into the future, given the fact that it's matched at other outlets and has remained at this eye-catching price drop for a considerable amount of time.
The tool is exceedingly lightweight, weighing 2.2 pounds. It features a tool-free depth control knob right near the trigger and can handle nails ranging from 5/8 to 2 inches in length. The tool features a 100-nail magazine capacity, and in my experience, this is typically the number of nails collated together in each individual sheet, allowing you to stick an entire strip of nails into the magazine without having to tear off a few each time you need to reload. It features the ability to run with bump or sequential fire modes to suit your needs and includes a no-mar tip that helps reduce damage to your workpiece as you secure fasteners into its face. This is a pneumatic tool, however, so you'll need an air compressor to run the unit.
Kobalt 1/4-inch Variable Speed Trim Router
A router is a valuable tool for many home improvers looking to produce a professional-looking finish on their work. The Kobalt 1/4-inch Variable Speed Trim Router is listed at $99, with a markdown that's slated to last until mid-October. It's a bare tool, meaning you'll need to already own Kobalt batteries and charging equipment or invest in them separately. However, for the price, it's hard to beat this tool within the router space. The tool features a six-mode speed control dial with a top-end output of 30,000 RPM. It includes a built-in LED work light to support visibility in challenging conditions and adjusts with a tool-free rack-and-pinion system to lock in fine height adjustments for a consistent cut depth that's simple to set.
The tool's 5-year warranty is also pretty generous, giving you plenty of support over a long tool life. The router weighs 3.8 pounds, making it a lightweight option for lengthy, precision cuts that demand accuracy and control. It offers a soft-start function as well, preventing the tool from aggressively kicking into action when you start it up.
Black+Decker 2 Amp Variable Speed Sheet Sander
A cheap and effective corded sander should almost always be found within the arsenal of a home improver. There's plenty of room for orbital and detail sanders here, too, but a bulk material removal tool that's going to take a lot of punishment is crucial. The Black+Decker 2 Amp Variable Speed Sheet Sander can easily be that solution. It's priced at $45 at Lowe's, making it a seriously inexpensive option for handling large-scale surface preparation tasks. Sheet sanders allow for fast material removal across big workpieces or furniture. You're not going to get all the nooks and crannies with this tool, but it does excel at removing wide swaths of paint, knocking down crinkling veneer, and more.
The tool produces 16,000 OPM at its peak output and features a high-performance dust collection system to help manage the debris thrown off your workpiece during sanding. It operates with easy-to-use paper clamps on either end of the tool and a simple paddle switch to operate the tool.
DeWalt Xtreme 12V Variable Speed Reciprocating Saw
The DeWalt Xtreme 12V Variable Speed Reciprocating Saw is marked down from $169 until early November and retails for $99 at Lowe's. It weighs just a touch above 3 pounds and features a body design specifically meant for one-handed use. These features combine to make the tool far more maneuverable in tight spaces while maintaining significant cutting power and performance that won't let you down during demanding material removal tasks. The saw's 12V battery platform allows for this minimized body, while maintaining a short stroke length (5/8-inch) and a 2,800 SPM maximum blade speed.
The reciprocating saw is a natural ally of demolition tasks. It allows you to cut through boards with embedded metal fasteners still in place, unlike other saws. The result is a fast-acting option to dismantle things you no longer need or want to replace (like old decking or even a defunct treehouse). It's also valuable for cutting metal and other material on its own, taking up residence in the toolkits of electricians, plumbers, and others who need to cut segments of stud walls to run new lines or even pipes and other material directly. Your reciprocating saw can even serve as a concrete vibrator in a pinch, allowing it to provide plenty of functionality across the home improvement spectrum.
Kobalt 6-inch Variable Speed Polisher
A $99 purchase, the Kobalt 6-inch Variable Speed Polisher can be a massive time saver when washing cars, in particular. Home improvers often see their to-do list bleed over into other areas, including waxing their car from time to time. Doing it by hand is grueling work, and adding an inexpensive polisher running on battery power to eliminate cord drag across the project vehicle is a no-brainer. The tool features a random orbit pattern that won't leave swirl marks on the car, and it features variable speed control through both its trigger and a maximum speed dial to lock in the precise polishing approach you desire. It runs up to 3,800 RPM at its peak.
The tool also utilizes a lock-on trigger function that allows you to engage the unit and then regrip it however you see fit, moving away from the trigger if that's more comfortable without losing power. It also includes a two-position auxiliary handle for better control to cement its capabilities. The tool can deliver coverage across a full-size car on a single battery charge when paired with a 4.0Ah battery, although the tool ships without a charger or battery pack for this price.
Methodology
Each of these tools can play a key role in managing household repairs and improvements. I have direct, personal experience with some of these specific tools and have used each type of tool in at least one project around the house as well. All of them have been rated by at least 100 Lowe's buyers with a 4.0 out of 5-star average score or better.