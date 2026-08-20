Home Improvement Tools At Lowe's Under $100 Worth Adding To Your Collection

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Every DIYer knows the sinking feeling that comes when you uncover a problem you don't have the tools to handle. Missing a crucial tool can add hours of workaround effort to the job or perhaps even make for a more dangerous resolution that shouldn't really be attempted by anyone but an experienced tool user (and maybe not even them at times). Using tools outside of their intended scope goes against OSHA's five basic safety rules. You're always going to have a better time if you bite the bullet and invest in a new tool to safely and efficiently get the job done instead of going rogue and trying to use your existing gear like a cowboy contractor. That's easier said than done in some cases, though. Plenty of tools that are right for the job are wrong for your wallet, but this doesn't have to be the standard.

There are plenty of options out there that can add significant functionality to your tool collection and home improvement capabilities without breaking the bank. You'll never go wrong waiting for a seasonal sale opportunity like the Labor Day offers at Home Depot, one of the best times of the year to hit the retailer. Lowe's is another important resource for quality, cost-effective equipment. Deals and discounts can be found at Lowe's throughout the year, too, and even when sales aren't offered, it's a solid option for routine material and tool-buying needs. These 12 tools are all highly rated choices that can add significantly to your capabilities while keeping the price tag under the three-figure mark.