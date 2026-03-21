The Best Times Of The Year To Shop At Home Depot For Discounts And Deals
There are many reasons why you may be looking for a great deal at Home Depot. Perhaps you are deep into a home renovation project and massively over budget, or you're just getting started on a long-awaited upgrade and you want to be sure you don't spend too much. Or maybe you just love finding a good deal, be it on the clearance rack, in a sale, or with a coupon code.
Most shoppers are savvy enough to realize that you can save a bundle on Black Friday or around holidays like Memorial Day, but you may not know that Home Depot follows a predictable annual calendar of sales and deals. Depending on your needs, you may be able to snag good deals on certain days throughout the entire year.
As the birds begin to sing and the wind gets a little less bitter, you may be thinking about gardening and grilling. After all, April and May are great times to shop for mulch, plants, gardening gear, grills, and patio furniture. Home Depot often hosts a Spring Black Friday event in April that features these items and more, so keep an eye out for a deal on mulch that can save you a bundle.
Sales often happen after seasons or during holidays
Home Depot tends to put appliances on sale for holidays like the Fourth of July, Labor Day, and Black Friday. If you're looking for a new grill, try to wait until mid-summer, when the store typically wants to move inventory. Late summer through Labor Day is a great time to shop for outdoor furniture and lawn care items in general, as Home Depot will want to clear out space for fall and winter items.
Fall tends to be the best time to shop for tools and tech, including small, budget-friendly home appliances and smart home items. You can find holiday items on sale or clearance after Christmas, and Home Depot will clear out winter merchandise to make room for new spring and summer inventory as the new year gets underway. At this time, you may be able to get a good deal on snow shovels and blowers, winter decorations, ice melt, and more.
At the end of the day, Home Depot employs a logical, season-driven sales strategy, but there are other ways to save. Online, the home improvement giant offers a Daily Deals section, with savings on different items every day. There are also Special Buys and Bulk Buys, along with a Pro Special Buy of The Week that often offers deals on tools and organizational items.