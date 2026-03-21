The Best Times Of The Year To Shop At Home Depot For Discounts And Deals

There are many reasons why you may be looking for a great deal at Home Depot. Perhaps you are deep into a home renovation project and massively over budget, or you're just getting started on a long-awaited upgrade and you want to be sure you don't spend too much. Or maybe you just love finding a good deal, be it on the clearance rack, in a sale, or with a coupon code.

Most shoppers are savvy enough to realize that you can save a bundle on Black Friday or around holidays like Memorial Day, but you may not know that Home Depot follows a predictable annual calendar of sales and deals. Depending on your needs, you may be able to snag good deals on certain days throughout the entire year.

As the birds begin to sing and the wind gets a little less bitter, you may be thinking about gardening and grilling. After all, April and May are great times to shop for mulch, plants, gardening gear, grills, and patio furniture. Home Depot often hosts a Spring Black Friday event in April that features these items and more, so keep an eye out for a deal on mulch that can save you a bundle.