5 Budget-Friendly Appliances You Can Find At Home Depot

A watched pot never boils, but you can observe an electric kettle heat your water in a flash with the Hamilton Beach Stainless Steel Electric Kettle. If you've never used an electric kettle to heat water for your tea or coffee, you might be surprised at just how convenient it is to use than a microwave or stovetop. It has dual water windows, marked measurements, and an easy-pour spout, allowing you to fill the container with cold water or pour out hot water with the exact amount you need. The kettle is separate from the corded heating mount, so you're also not restricted by cord length when you pour. Its stainless steel construction will help keep the contents warm for a while, so you can leave it on your table for convenient refills.

The kettle can hold 1.7 liters and runs at 1,500 watts. A removable mesh filter and concealed heating element make it easy to keep clean and sanitary. If aesthetics are important to you, the kettle looks great in modern and classic kitchens and comes in two different color options: stainless steel and a sleek, stylish red.

Plus, it's cheap. In its list of the best electric kettles of 2024, Wirecutter named Hamilton Beach's model its budget pick, praising its heat-safe handle and simple on/off switch, saying it's "very straightforward to operate." Unlike pricier models, however, you can't set what temperature you'd like, and it won't alert you when it's done — but it does have an auto shut-off feature for added safety. Home Depot sells the Hamilton Beach Stainless Steel Electric Kettle for $36.99.