12 Cheap Harbor Freight Tools & Winter Essentials To Add To Your 2026 Wishlist
Winter is right around the corner, and as anyone who's lived in a snowy region can tell you, there's a whole separate set of tools and preparations that you might need. Snow is cold and wet, the air is frigid, and there are things like salt and ice melt everywhere, which can wreak havoc on the metal parts of your car. It's not unusual for people to put together a list of essentials they'll need for winter. As it turns out, you can buy most of those things at Harbor Freight.
It's a good spot to start for this because you can get quite a few things cheaper than you can elsewhere, and Harbor Freight's lifetime warranty on hand tools is pretty excellent. You can easily find winter essentials there, especially in the nooks and crannies you might not think about, like battery maintenance on a car or riding mower you plan on stuffing into your garage until spring. In fact, the only thing you can't really get at Harbor Freight are chemicals like windshield washer fluid, ice melt, or lock deicer. You'll need to get those elsewhere, but Harbor Freight should have everything else.
If you're putting together a winter preparation wish list at Harbor Freight, other than chemicals, the products below should help.
One Stop Gardens Aluminum Scoop Shovel
No winter plans are complete without a snow shovel of some sort. Mother Nature can dump snow at almost any time, and getting it out of the way so you can drive to work or elsewhere is a pretty standard and common task. Harbor Freight sells exactly one shovel that is suited for this kind of work and it's the One Stop Gardens Aluminum Scoop Shovel. It costs $25, which is fairly reasonable for a multi-purpose scoop shovel, and it comes with a 90-day warranty.
It's a fairly unassuming shovel, which is just fine for something you'll pull out of the garage a few times a year to shovel snow. The shovel itself is 15 inches wide with a fiberglass handle and a D-grip at the top to either grip the shovel or hang it on something. The whole shovel is about 43.5 inches tall. If you run into a situation where the snow sticks to the aluminum, you can always utilize one of these WD-40 hacks before shoveling and the snow will slide right off.
Harbor Freight does sell other shovels, but they are made for gardening and other tasks. We wouldn't recommend those for snow.
Luminar Outdoor 500-Lumen Pop-Up Lantern
If the infamous winter storm that smacked Texas in 2021 is any lesson, it's that winter can leave you without power at any time. It's also darker in general in the Northern Hemisphere, giving people an average of five fewer hours of daylight per day than it does in the summer. To help combat these challenges, Harbor Freight sells a variety of lights, but we think the Luminar Outdoor Pop-Up Lantern is a good way to go. It costs only $6, making it an inexpensive way to flood a room with light, and its collapsible nature makes it easy to store.
It's capable of about 500 lumens, which is more than bright enough to light a living room if the power goes out. Since it is a lantern, it offers 360 degrees of lighting, making it better for this kind of stuff than a flashlight. The lantern also comes with weather-resistant housing and twin loop handles if you want to hang it up somewhere. It takes three AA batteries and lasts for about 2 and a half hours on a full charge.
For more light, you can get a 2000-lumen lantern that takes four D batteries and lasts about three days on its lowest setting.
HFT Storm-Proof Wheel Covers
It's no secret that snowy winters are tough on cars, even if you avoid the common mistakes drivers make during the winter. There isn't too much you can do, but if you do have cars parked outside, you can protect them a little bit with something like Harbor Freight's HFT Storm-Proof Wheel Covers. These canvas covers come as a set of four for $15 and do as the name implies: cover your wheels in anticipation of a storm.
The covers are made from canvas and come with wire retainers to help the covers maintain their shape once applied to a wheel. It should work with all regular vehicles like cars, trucks, and SUVs, and Harbor Freight says it protects from sun, rain, and snow. You wouldn't put these on your daily driver vehicle because it's too much of a hassle but if you have a second vehicle that sits outside and doesn't get a ton of use, these wheel covers can protect the wheels while it sits there.
In addition, Harbor Freight says these work with regular car covers as well, which will protect the body of the car from those same elements and give you even more protection.
Hardy Insulated Knit Work Gloves
Most gloves are sold to keep your hands safe during work. Winter creates a different challenge for your fingers because it's really cold, and cold fingers don't work well. Having a pair of gloves that keeps your hands warm and dry helps a lot, especially the dry part since you'll often be working around snow. Harbor Freight sells several gloves that do this, including the Hardy Insulated Knit Work Gloves. These gloves run for $8, come in two sizes, and should work well for shoveling snow or changing a tire in the cold.
The gloves feature a fully insulated acrylic lining that should keep hands pretty warm while working. Arguably the more important feature is that the palm and fingers are double-dipped in latex. This keeps fingers dry, and the added texture helps with grip. These gloves are designed for cold and wet applications like you often see in the winter. In fact, these work for many different types of work even outside of winter, making them a reasonable all-around purchase.
Those who prefer thicker gloves can try the Hardy Insulated Water-Resistent Work Gloves. They're a bit better at keeping warm, and the water-resistant outer layer helps keep fingers dry.
Pittsburgh Dual-Power Tire Inflator
As the weather turns from warm to cold, it does some funky things to tire pressure. The scientific explanation is that the cold causes air molecules to condense, which reduces tire pressure. Couple that with the fact that tires lose pressure over time anyway, and you'll probably need an inflator, just in case. Harbor Freight sells the Pittsburgh Dual-Power Tire Inflator, and that should be what the doctor ordered. It costs $50, and according to Harbor Freight, it can inflate a tire from zero to 35 PSI in five and a half minutes.
The nice thing about this one is that it works for everything that has a tire, including bikes, riding lawnmowers, and your car, along with things like basketballs, footballs, and things like that. It supports up to 120 PSI, which is more than enough. The other big feature is that it works on 12-volt outlets, which have been included in cars since the 1950s. That means you can keep it in your car for emergencies and plug it into a 120-volt outlet at home.
It's quite a lot for $50, especially considering an air compressor, which is usually not portable, typically costs a lot more than that.
Thunderbolt Magnum AA and AAA batteries
Batteries are often recommended in emergency kits since they can power lights, radios, and other gadgets you might need in case of emergencies. The bad news is that gadgets use different types of batteries based on what they are and what they do. The good news is that Harbor Freight sells batteries under its Thunderbolt brand name, including AA, AAA and standard round D cell batteries. They go for under $10 per pack and are sold in plastic containers that make them well-suited for storing in an emergency kit.
In terms of features, there's nothing terribly special about them, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. They don't have any gimmicks or weird features. However, Harbor Freight does say that these are built for long shelf life, and work best in gadgets that require rare battery swaps like TV remotes. That also makes them good for long-term storage in an emergency kit.
Since they're relatively inexpensive, replacing them is also less stressful than if you go with more expensive batteries from bigger names. All batteries lose charge when stored for long periods anyway, so if you're going to buy batteries just to stuff into a closet, you might as well save a few bucks on it.
A car emergency kit
Having an emergency kit in your car is never a bad idea, especially in the winter when it's cold, wet, and typically dark. There are all kinds of things that can go in a car's emergency kit, and some of them can be purchased at Harbor Freight, including the already-listed tire inflator. Some other good ideas include this 10-person emergency first aid kit for $18, this Maddox Tire Repair Kit for $25, and this battery-powered emergency triangle light for $4.
The triangle light and the first aid kit are pretty self-explanatory. The light helps you see things in the dark, and the first aid kit has bandages, antibiotic ointment, and wound dressing gel, which is good for a snowy day. Arguably the biggest one is the Maddox Tire Repair Kit, which comes with repair cords and all the tools necessary to patch a hole in your tire and get you back on the road. It won't work on a full blowout, but if you hit a nail or a screw, it can fix those kinds of problems without much difficulty.
Pair those three items with a few others, and you'll be ready for just about anything if you break down in the middle of nowhere this winter.
Quinn ½-inch Torque Wrench
Blowing a tire on the freeway may require you to change the tire to your spare, and as someone who's had to do that before, it's rough to do in the middle of January when it's cold and wet. A good hand tool to keep in your car for such an occasion is a torque wrench. Harbor Freight sells a bunch of them but the Quinn 1/2-inch Torque Wrench is a good overall option. It's a bit pricy at $80, but that's still less expensive than high-end torque wrenches.
The benefit is that it's a 24-inch handle, which makes removing lug nuts easier than using a shorter wrench. You can then set it to the proper torque rating, which is about 75 to 150 ft-lbs. depending on your vehicle, and that takes the guess work out of tightening the lug nuts once the spare is on. The Quinn torque wrench is rated up to 250 ft-lbs. of torque, so it can handle basically any vehicle you could be driving.
There are cheaper options at Harbor Freight, like this 18-inch Pittsburgh torque wrench, which also comes in 1/2-inch, 1/4-inch, and 3/8-inch drives. Just make sure you pack a socket large enough for your lug nuts and you'll be ready.
Midwest Can 5 Gallon Gas Can
Another good thing to carry with you is an extra can of gas, especially if you plan on road tripping out to the middle of nowhere. One wrong calculation can leave you stranded miles from any filling station and that's a much less comfortable walk in the winter than it is in the summer. Harbor Freight sells gas cans, including the Midwest Can 5-Gallon Gas Can. It's a $24 purchase, which will cost less than the gas you put into it, and it'll be there if you need it during a long drive.
This is a newer gas can, which means it has features that are required by law, such as being childproof. One such feature is the ability to self-lock, and Harbor Freight's gas can includes a vapor barrier that "virtually eliminates hydrocarbon emissions." In other words, it won't stink up your car. Five gallons is more than 100 miles in most modern vehicles, so keeping it in your trunk or truck bed can save you a lot of trouble down the road, pun intended.
If five gallons sounds like too much, there is also one that carries two gallons that has the same features, which is still plenty in case of emergencies.
Pittsburgh 16-foot Jumper Cables
Of all the items I keep in my car, I think the jumper cables are the ones I've used most over the years. They're great to have if your car battery dies and needs a jump, or if someone else on the road has the same problem. Never expect others to carry jumper cables. Always bring your own. Harbor Freight sells the Pittsburgh 16-foot Jumper Cables for $17, meaning you're less than a Jackson away from solving this problem for good.
Jumper cables are simple devices, so it's no surprise that Harbor Freight's version is too. It's made of heavy-duty wire with color-coded, vinyl-coated clamps and copper-coated jaws. This should be more than good enough for most people. You can make your own jumper cables or spend more on higher-quality ones, but for most, having a set of cheap jumper cables is better than not having any at all.
For those who may want to jump themselves, Harbor Freight also sells a Viking Jump Starter for expressly that purpose. You can get one of those, charge it up, and keep it in your car where it can jump-start up to 30 times per full charge. Those are $90, so quite a bit more expensive.
Pittsburgh Tire Gauge
Many of today's cars have digital tire pressure gauges that you can read from your instrument cluster in your car while it's on. This is good enough most of the time, but does require you to get in and start your car to view your tire pressure. An easier and cheaper solution is to pick up a Pittsburgh Dual-Head Tire Gauge from Harbor Freight, which is a $5.50 manual tire gauge that lets you check the tire pressure of your vehicle without needing to get in and start it.
Harbor Freight says these are for trucks and RVs, but since the readings go as low as 10 PSI, you can use it for any automobile on the road today. This little thing is small enough to keep in your glove box and simple enough to use in any situation. It also comes with a ring if you want to hang it in your garage. It is longer than a regular one and that is of direct benefit to truck and RV users since it can reach the inside tires on a dual-tire setup.
If you're not great at reading a tire gauge, there is also the Merlin Digital Tire Pressure Gauge that does the same job but shows the reading on a digital display.
One Stop Gardens Winter Oscillating Parabolic Heater
Space heaters are great in winter. I have one in my garage for when I need to do work in the cold, and it's also nice to keep around in case your furnace goes out or in other emergencies where you still have power. The One Stop Gardens Winter Parabolic Heater is a good option for this. It's inexpensive at around $40 and unlike many space heaters, oscillates to distribute heat over a wider area.
This is a quality option because it's powered by electricity and not a fuel source like propane, which means it's safe for use indoors. It comes with two heat settings, a wide oscillating angle, and a tilting function. There is also a safety mechanism that can detect if it falls over, which will cause it to automatically shut down. There is also a timer in case you want to set it for a while and have it shut off on its own.
Harbor Freight does sell other space heaters. However, the others are either propane-fueled, like this Bauer Portable Heater, or larger and less portable, like this 1500 Watt Electric Heater. That makes the parabolic heater the most versatile one, even if it's the smallest.
How we chose these products
Harbor Freight sells a lot of winter-ready tools but often not the most obvious ones, like a snow brush for your car or ice melt for your sidewalks. As a result, we approached this from two angles. The first is finding tools that make the most sense to buy and use in the winter while also not breaking the bank. We chose products based on customer reviews, and nothing above has less than a 4.0 rating with at least several dozen or several hundred total reviews. Of course, given the name of the article, we also made sure the tools were inexpensive, or at least inexpensive in their respective categories.