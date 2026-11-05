12 Cheap Harbor Freight Tools & Winter Essentials To Add To Your 2026 Wishlist

Winter is right around the corner, and as anyone who's lived in a snowy region can tell you, there's a whole separate set of tools and preparations that you might need. Snow is cold and wet, the air is frigid, and there are things like salt and ice melt everywhere, which can wreak havoc on the metal parts of your car. It's not unusual for people to put together a list of essentials they'll need for winter. As it turns out, you can buy most of those things at Harbor Freight.

It's a good spot to start for this because you can get quite a few things cheaper than you can elsewhere, and Harbor Freight's lifetime warranty on hand tools is pretty excellent. You can easily find winter essentials there, especially in the nooks and crannies you might not think about, like battery maintenance on a car or riding mower you plan on stuffing into your garage until spring. In fact, the only thing you can't really get at Harbor Freight are chemicals like windshield washer fluid, ice melt, or lock deicer. You'll need to get those elsewhere, but Harbor Freight should have everything else.

If you're putting together a winter preparation wish list at Harbor Freight, other than chemicals, the products below should help.