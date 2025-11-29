The Winter Car Mistakes Most Drivers Make, And How To Steer Clear Of Them
There are risks to driving no matter what the weather or time of year, however, with low light levels, freezing temperatures, plus the risk of snow and ice, driving in winter can be particularly hazardous. Fortunately, winter arrives at roughly the same time each year, and we get about nine months heads up for it, so there really are no excuses for not being prepared.
If you are the type to leave winter prep til the last second though, or you simply aren't sure about how to best prepare, then read on to discover the most commonly made mistakes, and how to avoid making them yourself. Most are easy to take care of, cost nothing or very little at all, and simply require a little bit of forward thinking and common sense.
You might think that the following don't apply, if you live in an area with particularly mild winters, but the truth is that climates can be widely volatile, and it's best to be prepared than to be caught out by freak weather. Here are some of the more commonly made driving mistakes of winter, and how to ensure you don't fall into the trap of making them yourself over the coming colder months.
Lack of preparation
Winter has a nasty habit of sneaking up on us sometimes. One day, we are enjoying the last bit of October sun, and then the next, we're battling chilly winds and rainstorms in November. So, next time you're thinking "huh, this is some nice autumnal sun," take a minute to think about what might be around the corner.
Breaking down is not a treat at any time of year, but it's certainly more concerning in freezing weather, snow storms, and when it's pitch black from 4 p.m. So, pack a few provisions in the trunk before the weather turns bad. There's no need to go full prepper-mode here, just stash a few snacks and drinks away (make sure you pick stuff that doesn't go bad quickly), some warm clothes, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper, and perhaps a shovel for if you get stuck out in the snow. Another solid addition would be to ensure you've got a working phone charger that's compatible with whatever outlets your car has, so that you can reach for help if needed.
Remember, you're not necessarily doing this for you, but perhaps this gear will come in handy when you bump into a young family stuck out in the sticks one cold night. You'd much rather be able to offer them help, then just join them as another body struggling to keep warm in the night. While we're on the topic of preparation, you should also regularly be checking your tire pressures during winter too. Cold weather lowers your tire pressure, so be sure to check them periodically, and adjust when necessary.
Winter tires and snow chains
Do you live in the Florida? If so, it's probably safe to skip this step. However, if you're motoring around the Midwest, then perhaps clear your afternoon plans and get yourself down to the closest tire store. In other words, if you live in a region where snow is guaranteed, then make sure you aren't heading into a blizzard with summer tires on. There are some great and highly recommended winter tires to choose from, and for areas in which the snow comes heavily, you should also consider tire chains, or similar alternatives.
Yes, it's another expense, and with snow tires typically coming in at around $250 to $600 for a studless set, or more if you need a set with studs, or for a larger vehicle, it's not exactly cheap. However, if you're having second thoughts, speak to someone in the know about recovery costs in a snow storm — the chances are this will make you feel a little better about forking out for some snow tires this winter.
Refill and check vital fluids
Simple yet effective, having your windscreen wiper fluid topped off is an absolute essential for driving in winter. And not just any type either, you need to ensure it's rated for the sort of temperatures your area is typically exposed to in the worst weather, as windscreen wiper fluid can freeze. It's all good and well having fluid in the tank, but if it's frozen in the system, then you may as well not have bothered.
This is especially important if you live somewhere in which the roads get salted, as this easily gets flicked up onto the screen, and visibility can drop massively in just a matter of seconds if this is the case. Road salt can also be terrible for your cars in other ways, and it's important to wash it off if you want to avoid unsightly damage. While we're on frozen fluids, don't forget to check your coolant, too. You might be able to get away with throwing tap water in your old Honda's expansion tank during summer, you'll need to have the correct antifreeze mixture in there before the weather gets cold.
When the coolant freezes, it can cause cracks in parts like your radiator, water pump, or even engine block. A replacement pipe would be a best case scenario, a cracked engine casing however would be a less than ideal scenario, so just double-check your fluids before the cold weather hits instead. When under the hood, take the time to check your oil level too, as cold weather can cause it to thicken up. If you live in a particularly cold area, then you might be better off using a lower viscosity oil, although it's best to check your owner's manual or with a trusted mechanic before making such a decision.
Inspecting vital components
Your car should always be roadworthy and well-maintained, regardless of whether it's a beautiful summer's day, or a freezing winter morning. However, a poorly maintained car in colder weather becomes even more dangerous, thanks to the tricky conditions accompanying it. Visibility is often reduced thanks to foggy morning, snow, and heavy rain, and stopping distances are hugely reduced too. As a result, you should keep a close eye on the condition of certain aspects of your vehicle, such as the headlights, wipers, and brakes.
Clouded headlights will make the beam of light emitted weaker and less targeted, so spend some time cleaning up those clouded lights, or for the ultimate peace of mind, have them replaced for new units. As for your wipers, if all they do is bounce across your windshield leaving streaks, you're going to have a tough time spotting obstacles in adverse weather. New wipers are inexpensive, and make sure they are adjusted correctly too, to ensure a clean wipe as they pass.
Onto your brakes, next. If you aren't confident on checking the condition of your own brakes, then have a trusted mechanic take a quick visual inspection. Worn rotors and pads are no good when the roads are wet and slick, so it's best to have those components swapped out before the weather takes a turn for the worse. Yes, it will cost a few hundred dollars, but you'll be rewarded with the confidence in knowing you've done what you can to ensure you're motoring along safely this winter.
Change your driving habits
Habits are formed over a lifetime, and not all of them are good habits. We all know a driver we'd rather not be in the car with, and it's usually down to the same simple reasons. They drive erratically, cornering fast, braking suddenly, and sitting on the bumper of the car in-front. It's a recipe for nervous passengers, and, even worse, it's a recipe for a crash in wintery weather.
On wet or icy roads, not only is grip massively reduced, but so are stopping times. So, if you stick with your usual wild cornering speeds, and continue to tail drivers in front way too closely, you're just asking for an accident. Take a breather, drop the speed down a little, opt for smooth and steady movements on the wheel, and leave plenty of space between yourself and the driver in-front. Oh, and while we're at it, just because your car has all- or four-wheel drive, you're not invincible on snowy and icy roads. Your stopping distances are still compromised, and you need to employ the same level of care and attention as everyone else out there, too.
It's also much easier to lock up your brakes in icy weather, so be a little more cautious when coming to a halt, too. If you find that you're needing to jab on your brakes all the while, then the chances are that you are still driving too fast, or too close to others. Finally, drive to the conditions of the road, and not the legal limit of it. The limit on your daily commute might be largely 55 mph, but if the snow is falling heavily and the traffic is dense, just drop it down a notch. It's better to get where you're going late than to arrive on a recovery truck.