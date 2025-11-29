The Winter Car Mistakes Most Drivers Make, And How To Steer Clear Of Them

There are risks to driving no matter what the weather or time of year, however, with low light levels, freezing temperatures, plus the risk of snow and ice, driving in winter can be particularly hazardous. Fortunately, winter arrives at roughly the same time each year, and we get about nine months heads up for it, so there really are no excuses for not being prepared.

If you are the type to leave winter prep til the last second though, or you simply aren't sure about how to best prepare, then read on to discover the most commonly made mistakes, and how to avoid making them yourself. Most are easy to take care of, cost nothing or very little at all, and simply require a little bit of forward thinking and common sense.

You might think that the following don't apply, if you live in an area with particularly mild winters, but the truth is that climates can be widely volatile, and it's best to be prepared than to be caught out by freak weather. Here are some of the more commonly made driving mistakes of winter, and how to ensure you don't fall into the trap of making them yourself over the coming colder months.