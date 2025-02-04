Does Windshield Wiper Fluid Freeze? How To Care For Your Car In Cold Weather

While premium fluids may cost a bit more, they're worth it for the extra freeze protection. If you're unsure which one to pick, Amazon sells the Prestone all-season formula washer fluid shown above at a regular price of $20.75, although you can sometimes find it marked down a bit.

Another thing to put into consideration is how well a particular fluid actually cleans your windshield. Different types of wiper fluids are designed to meet various driving needs. The most common option is standard all-season fluid, which works well for cleaning dirt and grime in regular weather. However, if you're driving in colder climates, de-icer wiper fluid is a better choice. It usually contains alcohols like ethanol to prevent freezing and melt ice quickly. Since driving in winter often leaves your windshield covered in road salt, slush, and stubborn grime, it's a good idea to choose fluids labeled as "winter" or "de-icer" for the best results. Some of these formulas contain surfactants, which are chemicals that reduce the surface tension of a liquid, making them more effective cleansers.

Finally, try to stock up on enough washer fluid to last the entire winter season. If you run out during a snowstorm, you might be forced to rely on whatever's available at a gas station. You might be limited to summer fluids, or there could be no options on the shelf. So, having an extra bottle or two in your trunk could save you some hassle.