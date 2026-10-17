Changing Tires At Home Could Be Easier: 5 Tools That Can Help The Process

Before you consider replacing your entire tire, you'll want to check if it actually needs a full replacement. Even if a tire is a little flat, it's possible that its pressure has just been altered a bit by ambient temperature changes, or it's simply been a little while since you topped it off. The same goes for your spare tire, which could need a top off before you can put it on. Either way, you should have a tool like the AstroAI AIRUN H Portable Inflator and Pressure Gauge, available on Amazon for $31.99.

This compact inflator is designed to be small enough to fit in your car's trunk or under one of its seats, while still being strong enough to handle whatever tires need air. Just plug it into your car outlet to power it up, then affix the hose to your tire's valve to get an automatic readout on its current pressure. If you need to pump it up, just enter your targeted PSI, and the inflator will start running, turning off automatically when the PSI is reached.

Alongside its 4.5 out of five average rating from Amazon shoppers, this inflator has earned an Amazon's Choice badge for itself for its quality. One user said it was one of the best purchases they had ever made, as using this inflator is far more convenient than having to seek out a gas station with a potentially-broken air pump.