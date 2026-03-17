You Don't Need Fire Or An Expensive Machine To Mount A Tire On A Wheel

Before expensive tire machines became the norm, people did the job of removing and mounting new rubber car tires onto their rims. Today, it's still possible to mount new car tires at home without fire or a big pile of money, or the required floor space in your garage, although the practice is better suited to when you need to replace the tires on your riding lawn mower.

The process isn't easy, it'll take some muscle, finesse, and time. I've done it several times over the years, most often mounting new tires for motorcycles, riding mowers, ATVs, and trailers. I've also mounted a few car tires back in the day.

I'll outline the process of mounting a tire by hand in the next sections. First, I should warn you that I don't recommend doing this on a vehicle with low profile tires. The short sidewalls of those types of tires are stiffer than the sidewalls of taller tires. Second, the likelihood of scratching the wheel is almost guaranteed. If you have nice wheels and going to a professional is an option, I'd highly recommend having them professionally mounted and balanced.

I'm all about saving money where I can, I've been known to buy used tires in singles and two at a time. You can also save money by buying new tires online and having them delivered to your door. However, as far as mounting an automotive tire, I'll always opt for the professional route if at all possible. The good news is this process works well for other types of tires, and they're much easier to manage.