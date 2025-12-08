Why Car Tires Went From Inner Tubes To A Tubeless Design

When we hear the word inner tube, most of us think of hot childhood days spent by the community pool or a lazy day meandering down a river on the Fourth of July. It doesn't bring to mind the tires on our car, which did indeed have inner tubes at some point, but likely not during your lifetime — though your grandparents may remember the change!

If you've never studied their history, here's a bit of tire 101. Early wheels were made of solid, curved pieces of wood that were eventually covered in leather for a smoother ride. Solid rubber tires debuted in the 1880s. In 1888, the first pneumatic tire inflated with air was invented, and in 1898, the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company debuted. For half a century, cars used a technology called bias-ply tires, which consisted of an inner tube filled with compressed air surrounded by an outer casing. That outer shell helped to protect the tube inside. The casing was reinforced with layers called plies, hence the name, which were rubberized fabric cords.

This type of tire is actually still in use today, though mostly on classic cars and tractors! Despite how long they were used on cars, however, they provided a rather stiff, bumpy ride and wore out much more quickly than modern tires. In 1952, everything changed when B.F. Goodrich patented the tubeless tire. This type of tire is not only more cost-effective, it's also safer, more comfortable, and lasts longer.