Classic Car Tires: Which Brands Make Them And What Type Should You Choose?

There are a variety of reasons why people select particular tires for everyday driving, whether it be seasonal, performance-oriented, all-terrain, off-highway usage, and so on. But what about classic cars? When you go to a car show and see a restored '58 Cadillac sitting on whitewalls, those tires likely aren't actually from the '50s. Rubber is a perishable item, and after many decades, it'll grow brittle and develop cracks before fracturing. Even 6-10 years is a stretch for many automotive tires, so where do these owners find them? Who still makes tires for classic and antique cars, and if you end up owning one, which one's best for you? Luckily, there are actually quite a few companies still producing them, and for all sorts of different applications.

Generally speaking, there are two types of classic tire companies. You have the big names like Pirelli and Vredestein, for example, which produce legacy tires for European cars like Jaguar, Porsche, and MG. And you have specialized vintage tire companies like Coker, well-known for their licensed replica tires from Goodyear, Michelin, BFGoodrich, and so on. It's a surprisingly diverse and affordable market as well, even more so for popular models to daily-drive like classic muscle, Volkswagens, and classic imports.

As for which tire you select, that'll likely depend on two factors: the looks and the contact patch. Most classic cars didn't have power steering, so the less rubber contacting the ground, the easier it is to steer. Of course, there's the traction trade-off as well. Plus, some companies produce tires with specific looks, like Firestone whitewalls and redlines, or Goodyear Eagle white-letters.

