Can Car Tires Be Put On The Wrong Way?

Keeping an eye on your car's tires is a key part of vehicle maintenance, and that involves promptly replacing them when they wear out. Some drivers prefer to change car tires themselves rather than taking their car to a shop, but it's easy to make mistakes when you're changing the tires. Among other things, not checking that you have the right type of tire for your car and that the tire is inflated properly are two common mistakes.

Another potential mistake that some owners might make is putting the car's tires on the wrong way. Some tires can be mounted in any orientation, but others need to be installed in a specific way; otherwise, you could compromise their performance. Whether you need to worry about putting the tires on the wrong way around depends on the type of tires you're buying: Symmetrical tires can go anywhere, while asymmetric or directional tires have to be installed in a specific orientation or position on the car.

It's easy to spot if a tire needs to be mounted in a specific direction, as it will be clearly marked on the sidewall of the tire. The outside edge of an asymmetric tire is marked on the sidewall as "Outside," while the inner side is marked "Inside." If the tire is directional, there will be arrow on the side of the tire next to the word "Rotation." The direction of the arrow needs to match the direction of the tire's rotation.