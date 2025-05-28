Why Do Some Tires Say Inside And Outside?

Most people are aware of the role that tires play in sending us down the road. These durable rubber components are designed to help support our cars' weights, as well as provide traction and assist with vehicle handling. While all car tires are designed with those key purposes in mind, not all vehicle tires are the same. There are obvious differences between some tires, like visible physical differences between all-season tires and off-road tires or winter tires and drag-racing tires. However, there are other less obvious factors that set some tires apart — for example, the words "inside" and "outside" emblazoned on some tires' sidewalls.

If you're not familiar with this type of tire, don't worry, as they're not the most common type of tire for everyday passenger vehicles. The words inside and outside written on a tire's sidewalls indicate that it's a directional tire. In addition to those words, you may also notice arrows pointing in one direction on the sidewall. As the name implies, directional tires are designed to rotate in one direction and have specialized, V-shaped tread patterns to help increase traction and handling in specific driving conditions.

That means that if you buy a set of directional tires, one pair must stay on the driver's side, while the other pair must remain on the passenger side. It also means that special care must be taken during the installation process to avoid mounting the tires incorrectly and during tire rotation services to ensure that the tires are remounted properly. While directional tires do provide a few benefits, they also come with a handful of downsides. If you're interested in learning more, stick around.

