How Often Should You Replace The Tires On Your Riding Mower?

The interval for replacing the tires on your riding mower or lawn tractor is a lot like replacing the tires on your car; it depends on how often and the manner in which it's used. While some riding mower manufacturers, such as Ryobi, include indicators for when it's time to replace the tires in the mower's owner's manual, others do not.

Ryobi says it's time to replace the tires on its Electric Lawn Tractor, model numbers RYRM8006 and RYRM8007, "when the depth on the tread is 0.16 in (4 mm) or less." The manual also includes some common-sense indicators, such as when there is damage to one or more of the tires.

The conditions in which you use your mower also require consideration. For example, if you only mow on flat level ground when the grass is dry, your tire tread will be serviceable at lower depths than if you mow sloped ground when it's wet. Mowing in slippery conditions with worn tires can lead to a dangerous loss of traction.

Other clues that it's time to inspect your riding mower's tires include frequent loss of air. If the tires have cracked or dry rotted to the point that they won't hold the proper air pressure between uses, it's time to replace them. However, the air could be escaping from a puncture or a leaking valve stem, conditions that could be repaired at a lower cost. You could either take the leaking tire to a tire shop or plug the puncture and replace the valve stem yourself.